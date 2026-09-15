Aaron Boone’s Work Shouldn’t Be Overlooked, Even if Yankees Are Far From Done

The New York Yankees popping champagne and celebrating another playoff berth feels automatic in the Bronx. It's easy to take this for granted when the playoffs seem all but guaranteed every season, but looking at this year in a vacuum, a lot of credit should go to Aaron Boone.

The last time the captain, Aaron Judge, went down with an injury that took him out for most of the season, the team was dead in the water. This time, they stayed afloat.

Judge's injury wasn't the only one this team sustained. Beyond simply lacking bullpen depth heading into the postseason, the Yankees' rotation hasn't been healthy at all this year. There was never a moment when Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers were all healthy at once. Yet, the Yankees lead in some important pitching categories.

The team's 3.22 overall ERA leads baseball. Their 3.28 starter ERA is first. The Los Angeles Dodgers are becoming a distant second with their 3.48 ERA this year in this category. Their bullpen ERA is second. The Yankees' 3.14 trails the Boston Red Sox (3.12 ERA).

New York Yankees pitcher Paul Blackburn has been a key cog in the team's bullpen this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One reason is that the Yankees' front office has identified the right talent. Another reason is that Boone has pushed all the right buttons when the margin for error has been so razor-thin. For the most part, it feels like Boone has always relieved his starters at the right time and brought out the right guy from the bullpen when necessary. It doesn't help that the team can't hit to save its life. One wrong move, and a three-run deficit could feel like they're down by 10.

Boone's only flaw this year is not managing a small market team

In any other situation, a manager would be lauded for this type of work. The baseball manager probably has the easiest coaching job of all the major sports, and for the most part, they're there to manage talent and make calls to the bullpen, but given what's expected of a skipper in the big leagues, the results speak for themselves with Boone.

In this case, the result is another postseason appearance. On top of that, the Yankees are sitting 3.5 games out of first place with a big series against the Rays coming soon, where they have a chance to win the division — even if it is becoming a bit out of reach with every day that passes.

Managers have been praised for doing less than Boone has. Outside of Dave Roberts in 2016 and Buck Showalter in 2022, over the last decade, the award has gone to the manager whose team has a low payroll and manages one of the best records in the league. It doesn't matter that their success mostly comes from the front office's work in identifying talent.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has kept his squad afloat despite dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, the only thing holding Boone back from the job he's done is the fact that he is employed by the New York Yankees. Even so, if this is about payroll, consider how much money this organization has had on the IL this year. Tally that up, then check how many at-bats rookies and ancillary players like Max Schuemann have gotten this year. It's like they've been a small-market team.

Boone deserves to win Manager of the Year this year. He probably won't, and it'll go to Kevin Cash or Stephen Vogt again, because the award has become about winning with the lowest payroll for some reason. But imagine those guys dealing with an all-star team on the IL? They're easily sunk.

It's not like Boone's replacements were all-star caliber, either. The trade deadline wasn't exactly a success on the pitching front, and he made things work with Paul Blackburn and Brent Headrick as setup guys. Do they even get the ability to pitch late in games without Boone having faith in them? The bullpen could have easily gone sideways, and yet, they're one of the best in the sport. Boone deserves credit for that.

It's easy to knock him — especially in New York. Until the postseason, he should get credit for even being in this position. Hopefully, he gets his championship so his legacy in New York can truly be appreciated.

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