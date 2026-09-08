How to Watch Game 1 of Yankees' Series vs. Rockies (Time, Channel, Starting Lineup & More)

After ending their six-game road trip on a sour note in San Diego, the New York Yankees return home on Tuesday night as they open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

The expectation among Yankees fans is that the team should take care of business against the Rockies, who are one of the worst teams in baseball this season (55-88). In fact, the Yankees have a 52-32 record against below-.500 teams.

There’s a lot of intrigue and excitement surrounding tonight’s series opener against Colorado, as Aaron Judge will return to the lineup after being officially activated off the 60-day injured list on Monday night.

Judge hasn’t played since May 31st, thanks to a right rib stress fracture. He didn’t go on a rehab assignment, instead opting for a live batting practice on Monday for his final ramp-up. That said, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is still proceeding with caution with his star slugger. Boone told the "Talkin’ Yanks" podcast on Tuesday that Judge will be “eased back in” and also “subbed out early in some games before playing a full nine innings.”

While that’s not ideal, it’s the best plan of action for the Yankees and Judge for the moment. And luckily for New York, they have Cam Schlittler (12-6, 2.04 ERA) on the mound tonight and will be opposed by Gabriel Hughes (0-6, 6.19 ERA) for the Rockies.

In the lead-up to first pitch, we’ll give you all the info you need for tonight’s game, including how to watch, a player to watch, and the starting lineup.

How to watch Yankees vs. Rockies Game 1 on Tuesday (9/8)

Location: Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, New York Date: 9/8

9/8 First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET How to watch/listen: YES, WFAN 660/101.9 FM/WDAO 1280

Yankees player to watch on Tuesday: Spencer Jones

While everyone is excited about Judge’s return tonight, one player who should benefit from his presence in the starting lineup is rookie slugger Spencer Jones. The power-hitting outfielder has seemingly hit his stride and is looking more and more like the team’s starting center fielder for now and the future.

In his last 10 games, Jones is slashing .345/.394/.621 with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, and an OPS of 1.015. Thus far this month, the left-handed outfielder is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, six RBI, and a 1.040 OPS through five games.

New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones is in a groove at the plate over his last 10 games, hitting .345 with two doubles, two home runs, and eight RBIs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, if Jones can cut down on his strikeouts (nine in 22 plate appearances this month), he will be a tough out as we get closer to the postseason. This season, the 25-year-old has a .201 ISO and a ridiculous 54.5% hard-hit rate, but it is accompanied by a 35.9% strikeout rate.

However, the hope is that Jones will see better pitches now that Judge is back, and Rice is also rounding into form. Needless to say, Jones should fare well tonight against Hughes, as lefties are hitting .258 off him with a .699 OPS.

Right-handed hitters are actually teeing off on Hughes (.282 AVG and .831 OPS), which could be good news for Judge. Hughes’ most-used pitch is the four-seam fastball at 53.3%, according to Baseball Savant.

This season, left-handed hitters are slugging .274 with three doubles and a home run, while striking out 13 times off Hughes’ four-seamer. As for Jones, he’s hitting .305 with seven doubles, eight home runs, and 31 strikeouts off fastballs this season. However, his batting average dips to .256 when a right-handed pitcher throws him a fastball, per Baseball Savant.

Yankees Starting Lineup vs. Rockies

1. Ben Rice, DH

2. Cody Bellinger, LF

3. Aaron Judge, RF

4. Luis Garcia Jr., 1B

5. Spencer Jones, CF

6. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

7. George Lombard Jr., SS

8. Ryan McMahon, 3B

9. Austin Wells, C

In his first game back, Judge will be hitting out of the three-hole tonight against the Rockies. This season, the veteran slugger is slashing .232/.360/.524 with three doubles, seven home runs, 15 RBI, and an .884 OPS when hitting third in the lineup (23 games).

It will be interesting to see how many innings Boone plays Judge tonight, especially since he'll be in the field. At the same time, we should keep an eye on Bellinger and Garcia Jr., who should get some pitches to hit in front and behind Judge.

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