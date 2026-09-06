Spencer Jones Giving Yankees Glimpse of Their Center Field Future Post-Trent Grisham

The New York Yankees were going to have to make a tough decision between Spencer Jones and Trent Grisham in the near future. It does seem like, though, that the injury bug ended up making that decision for them, and for now, Jones has a chance to show the team that drafted him why he should be out there every day.

Thus far, it seems like Jones has answered every test the Yankees have put in front of him. At first, it seemed like there was an internal debate on who the better player was between him and Jasson Domínguez. Considering Domínguez's struggles and the fact that he's never shown the offensive output that Jones has recently at the big-league level, the latter may have won that debate.

Then, of course, there was the Grisham debate. Realistically, Jones outhit Grisham, and were there no financial constraints, the job should have been his unanimously. In Jones' last 94 plate appearances, he has slashed .298/.355/.536 with a 147 wRC+. He has four homers, 17 RBI, six doubles, and a triple.

New York Yankees right fielder Spencer Jones (right) has a chance to strengthen his case to be the starting center fielder over Trent Grisham (left), who is on the injured list. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest upgrade from Grisham to Jones might not just be at the plate, but at the center field position itself. Grisham, who has long been considered one of the best centerfielders in the game, has regressed mightily over the last two seasons.

Jones vs. Grisham in center

Grisham has an 8th percentile -6 outs above average this season, per Baseball Savant. A year earlier, Grisham had a -2 OAA.

Jones is by no means Willie Mays out in center. Statistically, he hasn't been perfect at the position either. He has a -1 OAA in center. The difference between Jones and Grisham, though, is that Jones has a healthy set of legs and a good arm, too.

Jones has a 91st-percentile sprint speed and an 80th-percentile arm strength. Whatever deficiencies he may have defensively in the outfield can be covered up by his raw tools.

So far, manager Aaron Boone has been high on Jones at center, and says there is still room for him to grow.

"That's an area of his game where I feel like there's still a lot of room for improvement. But I think overall, he's done a good job, especially as much as I've bounced him around in different spots," Boone said, according to the New York Post's Grey Joyce. "I feel like he's more than held his own. His work's been really good. If he can have regular run now in center, hopefully — because obviously he has the speed — but it's continuing to get more consistent with his routes and jumps."

It does feel like there is still one more debate left for Jones. The last time Grisham went down with a hamstring injury, he was out for three weeks. If he follows the same timeline, the next conversation in a few weeks could be about whether Jones should be the starting center fielder in the postseason.

People questioned if Spencer Jones could hit an MLB pitch before getting called up and now he’s rocketing a go ahead hit off of Mason Miller pic.twitter.com/hBYTZAnFxM — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 5, 2026

If Jones keeps hitting the way he does — even if he falls off slightly — it does feel like the Yankees should keep him out there.

A healthy Grisham is one of the more clutch bats in the lineup, but the regression on defense has been a big problem for some time. Jones's ability to play the position competently, compared to Grisham, is one reason he should be getting the everyday reps out there at this point.

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