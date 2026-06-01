If Yankees-Tarik Skubal Trade Talks Fail, Ace Could Reportedly Land With AL East Rival

What's the only thing worse than the Yankees not trading for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal? How about watching the star left-hander join an American League East rival for the stretch run?

The Tigers are gauging the trade market for the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, who's recovering from elbow surgery and could return to the mound this month.

As you would expect, the Yankees and Dodgers have been mentioned as potential trade partners because, well, they're the Yankees and Dodgers.

But FanSided's Robert Murray says a pair of sleeper teams could be in the best position to trade for Skubal, who will be a free agent after the season, and one of them resides in the Yankees' division.

Rays in the mix for Skubal?

"They may be long shots, but the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays are interesting options for Tarik Skubal should the Detroit Tigers consider trading the superstar left-hander," Murray reported on May 29.

"(The Rays) have a history of trying for big fish when opportunities arise," Murray continues. "They tried for Shohei Ohtani in 2023 and had serious discussions with the Los Angeles Angels, according to The Athletic.

"When Freddie Freeman was a free agent in 2021, the Rays had serious interest. Skubal would represent a similar opportunity to strike big, albeit he’s a rental option, but he would bolster the Rays’ chances of a World Series run in a very winnable American League," Murray concludes.

The Rays are reportedly interested in Tarik Skubal's services. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Indeed, the Rays have been one of MLB's biggest surprises this season, holding a 1.5-game lead over the Yankees despite a payroll of just $102 million, according to Spotrac. The Yankees are third in the majors with a payroll three times that of the Rays (approximately $325 million).

Do the Yankees even need Skubal?

But here's the rub: the Yankees likely don't have the prospects to block Skubal from going to the Rays. And even if they did, there's an argument to be made that New York doesn't really need him. After all, the Yankees lead the American League with a 3.20 ERA (The Rays are fifth at 3.79).

The Yankees also lead the AL with a starter ERA of 2.97 (The Rays are second at 3.09). If Max Fried returns from the injured list this month as expected, the Yankees already have four aces in their rotation: Fried, Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler and Carlos Rodón. In fact, MLB Network's Mark DeRosa says the Yankees' rotation without Skubal could be legendary.

"If they're healthy, name a better rotation. You are going back to (Roy) Halladay and (Cliff) Lee, back to the 1990s Braves," DeRosa said over the weekend.

This Yankees rotation 😳 pic.twitter.com/e6NpdRZnGR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 30, 2026

Of course, it's worth noting that the Halladay-Lee Philadelphia Phillies never actually won the World Series. And the 1990s Braves won just one title despite riding their starting rotation to 14 straight division titles. Seriously, how can a team loaded with Cy Young Award winners and Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz squeeze out just one title?

Likely Skubal suitors

But back to the Rays, who made the New York Post's Jon Heyman's list of likely trade destinations for Skubal. Tampa Bay came in at No. 8.

"They tried for Shohei Ohtani (via Ken Rosenthal), Freddie Freeman and Juan Soto. They can surprise you," Sherman noted.

Sherman had the Yankees at No. 4 on the Skubal targets list, with the Cubs leading the way, followed by the Padres and Dodgers. Sherman also had the Blue Jays in the mix at No. 5.