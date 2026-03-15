Yankees' Cam Schlittler Makes Headlines for Hilarious Story

While New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler may not be afraid of opposing batters, it looks like there's one thing that can definitely rattle the fan-favorite right-hander: spiders.

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch shared on social media that Schlittler asked Yankees security to remove a spider from his locker before the Yankees' afternoon game against the Detroit Tigers.

In other Yankees news, @M_Marakovits reports Cam Schlittler needed Yankees security to extract a spider from his locker before today's game. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 15, 2026

Common spiders in Florida include the orb weaver, green lynx spiders, wolf spiders and widow spiders, according to the University of Florida. Wolf spiders in particular can appear be quite large and have particularly long legs, enabling them to act as speedy hunters. While Yankees clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits didn't report on what kind of arachnid was hanging around Schlittler's locker, most pose no threats to humans.

Cam Schlittler's Spring Training So Far

While Schlittler may have had to call in security to deal with an eight-legged surprise, he's been fearsome himself in Spring Training. Though there were initial concerns about back inflammation that kept Schlittler from throwing, he's been back to his old self.

In just six innings pitched as he works his way back up to full strength, Schlittler has struck out 10 batters and only allowed one run and one walk. He'll have the chance to throw a bit more before Opening Day, though manager Aaron Boone has said he doesn't expect the 25-year-old to be able to throw 90 pitches per game just yet.

Big Expecations for Cam Schlittler

Schlittler has some big expectations as he enters his first full year as a major leaguer. He's projected to start the Yankees' second game of the season, against the San Francisco Giants on March 27th. From there, he'll be second in the rotation behind Max Fried for at least a couple of months.

That could all change when Carlos Rodón returns from surgery recovery by the beginning of May. While the veteran will likely reclaim his spot as one of the team's best pitchers, Schlittler still has to prove he's worthy with show stopping performances until then.

Fortunately, he's capable of doing just that. Not only has Schlittler performed well in Spring Training, he excelled last season, too. In 14 games, he threw a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts. Of course, Yankees fans will never forget his postseason shutout of the Boston Red Sox, when he struck out a historic 12 batters and finished eight scoreless innings with only five hits.

If Schlittler continues to improve, he may be scared of spiders, but opponents will need to be scared of facing him on the mound.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!