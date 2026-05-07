Cody Bellinger Has a Shot at Being Even Better for the Yankees This Season
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Cody Bellinger took his time re-signing with the Yankees last winter. From the moment the season ended to when he inked his five-year, $162 million deal, it felt like a slogfest for the player represented by Scott Boras, who will do whatever he can to get his guys the most money possible.
The Yankees knew they were getting a good player. What they couldn't have imagined is that Bellinger has a shot at swinging an even more solid stick than he did last year. A lot has been made of Trent Grisham's underlying metrics and why he should eventually return to where he was last season, but the same is true for Bellinger, who is already having a good year.
As of Thursday morning, Bellinger has a 90th-percentile .383 xwOBA, 91st-percentile .295 xBA, 84th-percentile .487 xSLG, a 91st-percentile 41.8% launch-angle sweet-spot rate, and a 94th-percentile 35.2% square- up rate.
The last time Bellinger was elite in those particular categories was back in 2019, when he won the National League MVP with the Dodgers.
xw0BA
xBA
xSLG
EV
Barrel rate
Hard hit rate
Launch angle sweet spot rate
Baseball Savant Percentiles
100th
99th
99th
83rd
89th
86th
90th
2019 Data
.426
.316
.632
91.1 mph
13.8%
45.9%
39.6%
These peripheral numbers are also way up from last season. In 2025, Bellinger had a solid year at the plate, but one could argue that he was lucky, while also getting a bump by playing at Yankee Stadium, which profiles perfectly for his swing.
xw0BA
xBA
xSLG
EV
Barrel rate
Launch angle sweet spot rate
Squared up rate
Baseball Savant Percentiles
49th
51st
52nd
24th
36th
76th
72nd
2025 Data
.323
.250
.425
88.3 mph
7.5%
37.1%
28.1%
Cody Bellinger is taking his game to the next level
Last year, Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 with a 125 wRC+ and a 4.9 WAR, according to Fangraphs. He is putting together another solid season, but doing so at an even better rate than last year. Considering that Ben Rice and Aaron Judge are hogging all the headlines, Bellinger is quietly slashing .285/.381/.508 with a 147 wRC+.
Bellinger also has a 1.7 WAR, according to Fangraphs, and is nearly at Steamer's projected 2.8 WAR. Barring any setbacks, he'll shoot right by his projections. Unlike Grisham, who, once again, had another scorching liner find a glove in the first inning against Nathan Eovaldi, the peripherals match the numbers on the back of the baseball card.
The funny thing about Bellinger is that, for as good as he has been, it does feel like he can be even better. Last Saturday, he hit two homers, collected a double and a single, and drove in 4 RBI, and there's a chance for more nights like that for the former MVP.
That Yankees lineup is pretty good. Barring any injury setbacks, they can have a chance at being even more potent than they were in 2025. Bellinger will play a key role in that, especially if his performance so far is a sign that the best is yet to come.
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Joe Randazzo is a reference librarian who lives on Long Island. When he’s not behind a desk offering assistance to his patrons, he writes about the Yankees for Yankees On SI. Follow him as @YankeeLibrarian on X and Instagram.