Jalen Brunson Sealed King of New York Debate Over Aaron Judge

Every few months, the debate of who the King of New York is comes up on WFAN and social media. There are only two names that one could conceivably point to. It's Jalen Brunson and Aaron Judge. The Knicks winning their first championship in over five decades has sealed that one until the New York Yankees finally win their first since the 2009 season.

To some, it won't matter what Judge's accolades are. Just walk around the five boroughs now and ask the question of who is sitting on New York's metaphorical iron throne. Once you stroll right by the burning school bus, the answer is unanimous, and it's hard to say it's fans being prisoners of the moment. This moment is a historic one.

Three MVPs are majestic achievements, but the allure of the New York athlete has always been determined by championships, long before ring debates were cool on ESPN. If you need any proof of this, 1986 was a long time ago, and Keith Hernandez probably hasn't paid for a meal since then. Dorsia would let Lenny Dykstra walk through the door in sweatpants, no questions asked. They'd scoff at anybody complaining behind him about reservations.

Unless Judge hoists the World Series trophy, hitting balls into the seats to clinch a World Series championship, Brunson earned that moniker. Look at the way Brunson did it, too.

Big game Brunson

Brunson cut right through Victor Wembanyama in the fourth quarter, with layups that looked like they belonged on the fourth floor of the MOMA. What makes what Brunson did even more special was just how dominant he was in that clincher. He became the only Knick to score 40+ points in an NBA Finals game.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Geoff Burke-Pool Photo via Imagn Images

It doesn't help that Judge in the playoffs is a far cry from where he is during the 162-game season. While a .236/.346/.476 postseason slash line is commendable, for what Judge has achieved in his career, commendable doesn't cut it.

Judge is a career .291/.411/.611 hitter and, maybe some of those series against the Astros and Dodgers are different if he comes through one or two more times. It's an unfortunate truth about his legacy at the moment, no matter how you feel about the captain.

This could be the year of the Knicks and Yankees

Look, the debate, in general, is pretty lame. We should live in a world where both Brunson and Judge are celebrated equally for the joy they have brought New Yorkers over the years — because it truly is New York or Nowhere, as that clothing brand espouses — but it's not a discussion that is going away until Judge finally wins one. In Yankee terms, Judge would have to pull a "'09 A-Rod" to take his seat back.

One thing about this Yankee team, though, as far as championship aspirations go, is that they're loaded. When a team is in a situation where injuries ravage them, and, against a dominant closer Louis Varland, who has only let up two earned runs before Paul Goldschmidt took him deep, it's easy to feel good about where they are. Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Max Fried have been on the mend for a bit, and they still took sole possession of first place.

Debates aside, this could potentially be the year that both the Yankees and Knicks have a parade down the Canyon of Heroes. Patrick Ewing was thwarted at every turn those years the Yankees were running things, and now, what should have happened in 1999 can happen in 2026.