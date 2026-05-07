Jasson Domínguez Injury Tracker: Everything We Know About the Yankees' Budding Star

It only took one inning into Thursday's afternoon clash with the Rangers for a potentially huge blow to hit the Yankees' lineup. Top prospect Jasson Domínguez left the series finale in the first inning, which is a massive blow to the American League's best team.

It's still in the early stages of the situation, and more evaluations will clarify the severity of Domínguez's injury. Hopefully, the Dominican star won't miss significant time, especially since he's already dealt with an elbow injury in 2026. Let's not forget that the Yankees are already dealing with injuries to sluggers Ben Rice and Giancarlo Stanton.

With that in mind, here's everything we know about Domínguez's injury situation.

Analyzing Jasson Domínguez's injury

Update — May 7, 2:15 p.m. ET: The Athletic's Chris Kirschner is reporting that "Domínguez is in concussion protocol." He will also undergo a left shoulder MRI, which could indicate a multi-injury scenario for the Yankees. It's still unclear as to how much time he could miss, but it looks like he's in jeopardy of missing a handful of games.

Update — May 7, 2:47 p.m. ET: MLB.com's Bryan Hoch is confirming that Domínguez "examined by team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad at Yankee Stadium and underwent an initial concussion assessment." He is officially "in concussion protocol and will continue to be monitored and evaluated over the next several days."

As mentioned before, Domínguez's injury occurred almost as quickly as the game started. He collided with the outfield wall while making an impressive catch (h/t Bryan Hoch), resulting in the 23-year-old outfielder being done for several minutes as New York's trainers checked him out, seemingly evaluating him for a potential concussion.

Jasson Dominguez makes the catch in left field, then crashes into the fencing of the outfield wall. He remained down for several moments and received medical attention. Dominguez is shaking his head as they drive him off in a medical cart. pic.twitter.com/M6OS27sMtK — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 7, 2026

Of course, the unexpected injury forced Yankees manager Aaron Boone to make some changes. With a limited bench due to Rice and José Caballero's injuries, Boone moved Amed Rosario from third base to right field while moving Cody Bellinger to the left side, all while Ryan McMahon—who started the game on the bench—entered at the hot corner.

Concerns grew more when the medical cart was brought out; however, Domínguez—fortunately—didn't need to ride on the back. He managed to walk off with his own power before riding the rest of the journey in the cart's passenger seat.

Previous injury history

The situation is somewhat reminiscent of one Rosario went through last season. Back in August, the versatile veteran collided with the right field LED board at Yankee Stadium, spraining his shoulder and landing on the 10-day injured list because of it.

It's still early in the evaluation process, so it's hard to say if Domínguez's injury is related to anything he's already been dealing with. At the same time, it's far from the first time that the "Martian" has battled the injury bug since signing with the Yankees in 2019.

Domínguez missed a chunk of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery to address a UCL tear. The procedure held him to 58 minor-league and 18 MLB games that season. Although he's been mostly healthy since then, Domínguez missed two games after he was hit by one of Rangers hurler Nathan Eovaldi's pitches last week.

There was no immediate indication that Domínguez' elbow was aggravated in the collision, which is a good sign.

Yankees' plan without the Martian

Since making his 2026 debut, Domínguez was slashing .200/.250/.367 with a home run, four RBIs and a 70 OPS+ in eight games (30 at-bats) before his injury. He wasn't blowing anyone's mind; however, he was looking more comfortable at the plate with regular at-bats as the Yankees' designated hitter during Stanton's ongoing absence.

Even if it's only for a few games, Domínguez's injury will open the door for Rosario to start more often, as he's the only bench player who can be trusted in the outfield. Max Schuemann played some outfield in the minors, but New York likely wants to keep him at shortstop for as long as Caballero is out.

If Domínguez is out for the long term, the Yankees could also promote Spencer Jones from Triple-A. His strikeout issues are still there, but his powerful bat (11 HRs, 41 RBIs, .592 SLG in 33 games) could make those shortcomings easy to look past if New York is desperate enough.