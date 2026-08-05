Jasson Dominguez's Future With Yankees Is Becoming Crystal Clear Post-Trade Deadline

The Yankees sent outfielder Jasson Domínguez down to Triple-A after the trade deadline passed earlier this week. His spot on the roster was displaced by Heliot Ramos, who can play both left and right field. Nobody will ever mistake Ramos for a Gold Glover, but he does one thing Domínguez doesn't, which is adding sufficient offense to the lineup.

Before his demotion, Domínguez was slashing .230/.270/.380 with an 81 wRC+ and a minus-0.1 WAR. It's a downgrade from last year, when he hit 103 wRC+ and had a 0.7 WAR. Neither was great, but if Domínguez was going to regress from where he was last year, while also being a liability in the outfield, there was no place for him on the team.

Unless there are injuries, the Yankees probably won't see Domínguez again this season. It's a disappointing end to the year for a once-top prospect, and it's safe to say that his demotion shows exactly what the organization thinks of him moving forward.

Jasson Dominguez played himself out of Yankees' lineup

Domínguez's poor play all year was the main reason he was optioned to Triple-A, but he didn't do himself any favors just before the deadline. Against the White Sox, he had an opportunity to lead off an inning with a triple. Instead, he overshot the bag, and the Yankees lost that one 2-1.

Jasson Dominguez overslides third on a triple and he's tagged out pic.twitter.com/gry55Enjfl — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 30, 2026

Then, against the Cubs, he allowed a ball to roll right by him in right field. The Cubs would go on to score three runs that inning, and the Yankees would lose 5-2. Maybe if things were closer, the Yankees would have had an opportunity to come back. Instead, those runs sealed their fate in that one.

Dominguez lets the ball get buy him to give PCA a triple. The Cubs now lead 3-2 pic.twitter.com/iCzbkqnAQi — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 2, 2026

Unless there are injuries to the big-league roster, the Yankees will probably stash Domínguez in the minors. This time, it will be less about getting him playing time and more about the fact that the Yankees don't have space for him now that Ramos is on the roster.

Spencer Jones has leapfrogged Jasson Dominguez in Yankees' pecking order

It doesn't help Domínguez's cause that Spencer Jones has emerged as a real threat in the lineup. Since the Yankees recalled Jones, he isn't getting on base much, but the power is there. Before Tuesday's win over the Cardinals, despite hitting .214 with a .267 OBP in his last 10 games, Jones had a .536 slugging percentage and 119 wRC+, along with three homers during this span.

Spencer Jones isn't perfect, but his bat offers more upside than what Jasson Domínguez was bringing to the Yankees' lineup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another thing Jones offers is dependable offense. His minus-0.1 outs above average and zero defensive runs saved, per Baseball Savant, won't garner him any Gold Glove votes either, but he also won't be in the position to clothesline infielders the way Domínguez did to Jazz Chisholm Jr., or let balls roll by him.

A lot has been made of Domínguez's defense, but the Yankees would have been able to live with it if he could hit. Unfortunately, he really hasn't since being called up to the big leagues. He had that initial spurt after being called up, but since returning from that UCL tear, he has had a .378 slugging.

Perhaps it would've been better off using him as trade deadline bait, but any move will have to wait until the offseason now. He's under team control until 2031, which will be attractive to any potential suitors even if his MLB stats aren't amazing.

One of Domínguez's calling cards when the Yankees initially signed him out of the Dominican Republic was his power, and that just hasn't materialized at the big-league level. If he is going to find success, it might have to be somewhere else, leaving the Yankees with an interesting decision to make in the future.