Yankees Monday Mailbag 8/3: Adley Rutschman, George Lombard Jr.'s Eventual Call-Up, Trade Targets & More

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is finally here, coninciding with another Monday mailbag. Here are answers to six of the most pressing questions that were on Yankees fans' minds this week, ranging from a potential Adley Rutchsman trade to theorizing when top prospect George Lombard Jr. might finally don pinstripes.

To submit your questions, reach out to Joseph Randazzo on X or Instagram at @YankeeLibrarian.

A potential in-division deal

Is getting Adley Rutschman realistic @Noahadler99 on Instagram

If the tea leaves on social media are true, it does seem like there have been some talks between the Yankees and Orioles. It feels more realistic than it did at this time last week. Things are at a point where, if Baltimore did send their once-cornerstone piece to New York, it wouldn't be so surprising.

That's something that should bum Orioles fans out, because that team has really fallen from grace.

Spencer Jones's future with the Yankees

Should the Yankees keep Spencer Jones? @manettimaggie on Instagram

The Yankees probably value Spencer Jones higher than the rest of the league does. By now, Jones has fallen off the prospect boards, but general manager Brian Cashman and company don't go by that. They go by their own valuations, and unless they're blown away, it feels likely that they keep him.

The Angels seem to really like Jones, so a potential deal could involve him if it means bringing Zach Neto to the Bronx.

It would take the perfect return for the Yankees to let go of Spencer Jones based on how much they value him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do you see Jones becoming the everyday center fielder? @gskiff35 on Instagram

If the Yankees don't deal Jones, they should totally consider making him the everyday center fielder as they wait for Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger to come back. Grisham's defense has regressed the last two years, and, at this point, he's probably better suited as a corner outfielder.

Jones is simply younger and faster at this point, and he can play the position pretty competently.

Brian Cashman's future with the Yankees

If Cashman does nothing and we fall short again, does he finally get the axe? @shins3584 on Instagram

For anybody hoping that Cashman gets fired at some point, it's not something you should hold your breath for. It feels like the Yankees are going to let Cashman go out on his own terms here, and, in past years, there have been reports that he will be a part of the plans to pick his own successor.

A day for George Lombard Jr.'s debut

Timeline for George Lombard Jr.? @Ericlipset on Instagram

Aug. 15 is the day that the Yankees probably bring up George Lombard Jr. That ensures that Lombard will not accrue 45 days of service time and gives them an extra year of control over him. This is a case of clear service time manipulation, which has gone on for years.

The Yankees are likely a few weeks away from promoting George Lombard Jr. to the majors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees are no different than most teams in that regard. It would have been nice to bring him up sooner, though.

Trading for an injured catcher

Likelihood of Langeliers on the Yankees? @mattman1199 on Instagram

Sometimes it feels like the Yankees will go out of their way to target a player with an injury history because it means their value has diminished. Maybe now that the Athletics' Shea Langeliers is out for the year, it's the type of deal Cashman would pounce on. Just look at past deals such as Harrison Bader.

It wasn't as extreme as trading for a player who was out for the year, but it still holds true nonetheless. Who knows if they would even be in on Langeliers if he had a clean bill of health and more suitors?