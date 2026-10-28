Jorge Posada Calls Out Yankees Over Unexplained Rift

As the New York Yankees face a winter of self-reflection, they are now being accused of alienating one of their most beloved players in recent history.

Former catcher Jorge Posada, who spent his entire career with the Bronx Bombers and won four World Series championships, spoke on the New York Post's "The Show" podcast on Tuesday. While mentioning that the Yankees needed a greater sense of accountability and "fire" in the clubhouse, host Joel Sherman asked Posada if he wanted to rejoin the team, presumably as a coach.

To the shock of many Yankee fans, Posada responded that he doesn't feel welcome around the team he poured his heart and soul into for nearly 15 years.

"I could, but I don’t think they want me there, to tell you the truth," Posada said. "I don’t feel welcome when I go there, you know? Even in spring training, I don’t feel like — I’m just like, I don’t know, like, I don’t feel welcome. I don’t feel like they want me there, so I don’t go."

Would Jorge Posada be interested in joining the Yankees coaching staff?



"I could, but I don't think they want me there...I don't feel welcome when I go there."



The Show with @Joelsherman1 & @JonHeyman ➡️ https://t.co/AcfqAMF2o5 pic.twitter.com/56av1QLndo — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 27, 2026

Given Posada's beloved status and lack of character concerns, the "unwelcome" feeling from the organization is extremely damning against owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman.

Despite his comments, Posada reiterated that he believes Cashman and Aaron Boone are the right ones to lead the organization, even with their faults. He also believes the players are to blame for the Yankees' inability to break through in October, the same sentiment as Steinbrenner.

It's not like the Yankees have outright cut ties with Posada, either. He's regularly invited to Old-Timers' Day and team celebrations. Also, Posada's status as an ambassador for the Yankees hasn't changed.

But why does Posada feel this way? And how can the Yankees eliminate that feeling?

Jorge Posada's unceremonious final season

While Posada didn't provide an exact reason why he doesn't feel welcome with the organization, he also acknowledged his difficult 2011 season. It was the veteran catcher's final season in his major league career. He publicly feuded with management over a lack of playing time after Russell Martin took over as the team's everyday catcher.

When looking at his statistics from 2011, Posada's production had declined rapidly, and his career was clearly winding down. But other Yankees in the past, like Bernie Williams and especially Alex Rodriguez, had similar experiences with how their careers ended.

Amid declining production, both suddenly disappeared instead of being gradually phased out. In particular, A-Rod's departure in 2016 came out of nowhere in the middle of August.

This was somewhat of a trend under Cashman when he phased out the remaining players of the Core Four era. And even if they aren't entitled to be everyday players with declining play, including Posada, it's clear Cashman handled their departures poorly.

Jorge Posada needs to show clear intentions to help the Yankees

But just as Posada wasn't entitled to be the everyday catcher in his final season, he's not entitled to a coaching role with the Yankees. Some of his statements regarding the modern game are red flags that could make him difficult to mesh with today's players.

JORGE POSADA: “I CAN’T WATCH TODAY’S BASEBALL.”



Yankees legend Jorge Posada, a 4-time World Series champion and one of the faces of the dynasty years, (The Core 4) did not hold back during his interview on Abriendo El Podcast.



Posada said today’s game has become too robotic,… pic.twitter.com/OdndQabF9a — Felix | NYY.NEWS (@_NYYNEWS) June 29, 2026

Aaron Boone, for all his faults, has never gone out of his way to criticize his players in public. That is the correct mindset. Holding players accountable should always be internal, and making it external creates a massive off-field distraction.

Posada has been very open about the Yankees' weaknesses, and while it's fine to address those publicly, he can't throw players under the bus. Perhaps that is why the Yankees may not have shown much interest in him as a coach or manager.

Aaron Boone is asked about his approach on public accountability:



"There is probably a time and place for that, but generally speaking, to me that's not leadership. That's me giving red meat to people that want to be upset with somebody." pic.twitter.com/yOiYMbBOFX — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 21, 2026

Ultimately, the best way for Posada to "feel welcomed" by the Yankees is to fully commit to remaining active in baseball. When Andy Pettitte came aboard as a special advisor, he had legitimate input with both Matt Blake and the Yankees' staff. Pettitte even served as Team USA's pitching coach in the World Baseball Classic last March.

Considering Posada was also involved in the WBC this year as an assistant hitting coach for Team Italy, maybe he has a desire to coach. However, he hasn't shown the same commitment Pettitte has. If he does, then the Yankees may value Posada's input.

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