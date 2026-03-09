Maybe Juan Soto Misses the Yankees After All

The Dominican Republic won by a mercy rule against the Netherlands over the weekend. The game ended on a walk-off home run by Juan Soto, whose blast drove the score up to 12-3. After that, the WBC called the game, giving the Dominican Republic its second win in pool play. After the game, when the dust cleared, and a microphone was placed in front of Soto, the superstar gave a candid response about the lone year he played for the New York Yankees.

Soto, wearing the Dominican Republic's patented home run jacket, was asked about the teams he had the most fun playing for. His current World Baseball Classic team was at the top of his list. That Nationals team, which bested the Houston Astros, was second. Coming in third was the other team he went to the World Series with.

"2019 and 2024, those were really fun teams I played with, but this has to be top of the top," Soto said. "You have the whole family, the whole Dominican Republic cheering for you."

"2019 and 2024, those were really fun teams I played with, but this has to be top of the top. You have the whole family, the whole Dominican Republic cheering for you."@JuanSoto25_ joined @SieraSantos after a dominant 12-1 victory! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/bAth1PM4w8 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 8, 2026

700 Million Reasons to Get Over an Ex

Funny enough, there was no mention of the Mets. It was a tough season, as they lost a playoff spot on the final day. Still, they are the team that handed him one of the largest contracts in the history of American sports.

All the talk about Soto being unhappy in Flushing and being there just for the money is likely nothing more than a talking point, though, but it is funny that it keeps popping up. At this point, Soto has been with the Mets longer than he was in the Bronx.

How Soto actually feels about the Mets probably isn't so relevant if he keeps producing the way he does. After a slow start in 2025, he hit .263/.396/.525 with a 156 wRC+ and a 5.8 WAR, according to Fangraphs. Soto was also the author of a 30/30 season, with him hitting 43 homers and stealing 38 bases. Soto stole as many as 12 in 2023 and 2019, one of those years he mentioned as one of his favorites.

Feb 24, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) runs onto the field before the game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Soto may or may not miss the Mets, but if you gave those in the Yankees organization truth serum, they may say the feeling is mutual. In 2024, Aaron Judge won his second MVP. Right behind him in that race was Soto. Cody Bellinger is a nice replacement, but nobody is Soto.

That season, Soto had one of the most dynamic years of his career. He hit .288/.419/.569 with a career high 181 wRC+ and career high 8.3 WAR. Teams had to pick their poison between him and Judge, and in the end, nobody benefited from that more than Soto. He went on to sign that massive contract thereafter.

If Soto does miss the Yankees, the Mets gave him over 700+ million reasons for him to get over his one-year fling.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!