Aaron Judge Reacts to Facing Yankees Teammates in WBC Final

March 15 will see an epic showdown in the World Baseball Classic as Team USA takes on the Dominican Republic.

Only one team can advance to the WBC Championship Game which takes place on March 17. Both the semi-finals and championship game will take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, FL.

Numerous New York Yankees players are still in the tournament, but look no further than outfielder Aaron Judge. Judge is the Captain of Team USA, an honor he takes very seriously.

When it comes to focusing on Team USA or his Yankees teammates, Judge has made that quite clear. He'll be doing battle against a trio of them on the 15th, but for Judge this is about far more than just playing a game against his teammates.

Judge Discusses Going Against Yankees Teammates in Semi-Finals

Aaron Judge on going up against Yankees teammates Austin Wells, Amed Rosario & Camilo Doval on Team Dominican Republic



"As much as it's fun seeing those guys and this and that, I've got USA on my chest. And I'm going to focus on those guys right now" pic.twitter.com/sNNDgVNz86 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 14, 2026

Austin Wells, who had a monster home run as Dominican Republic mercy ruled South Korea, 10-0, is one of the three Judge will have to play against. Other Yankees on the Dominican squad include Amed Rosario and Camilo Doval.

A Judge vs. Doval showdown would be epic, and it's certainly something that Judge welcomes. At the end of the day though, he's able to remove the Yankees aspect from everything as this is the World Baseball Classic, not the World Series.

"Yeah I saw he [Wells] had a nice homer today which is good. You know, on a Yankees side it's good to see him rolling and doing his thing back there but Team USA is excited to get into Miami and do our thing," Judge said. "As much as it's fun seeing those guys and this and that, I've got USA on my chest and I'm going to focus on those guys right now."

Team USA Named Judge Captain For A Reason

Team USA knew what they were signing up for when they named Judge a captain. He's been the captain of the Yankees for quite some time, an honor that not many have been able to call theirs in their careers. No matter how much success he's had in the MLB, this is an entirely different tournament where everyone comes together for their country.

Judge has already played a few of his teammates, including Jazz Chisholm Jr. when Team USA took care of business against Great Britain. The WBC brings together matchups like this that MLB fans never thought were possible, and that's exactly why their semi-final showdown against the Dominican Republic will be nothing short of epic.

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