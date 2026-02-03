Anthony Volpe is Going to Test Yankees Patience

Anthony Volpe's time as the New York Yankees shortstop was put into question when the team traded for Jose Caballero.

Caballero isn't exactly setting the world on fire with his batting numbers, but it's his defense that has earned rave reviews.

For a guy like Volpe who has struggled to get anything going consistently, WFAN Sports Radio is right to question how long his leash truly is. Craig Carton was tasked with discussing this matter, one where he believes the Yankees should ride out Volpe as long as possible but is intrigued by Cabellero's presence.

How Long Is Anthony Volpe's Leash?

Aaron Boone on Anthony Volpe's leash heading into his fourth season:@craigcartonlive @CMacWFAN pic.twitter.com/6Ffo1JQwvE — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) February 2, 2026

"So here's the deal. Now with Cabellero in the mix, we have somebody that's a good big league player," Carton said. "I think he's shown that with us and showed that the last couple of years with Tampa and Seattle. He can legit defend at a lot of places, including shortstop. He started to push himself in the mix a little bit last year but I still think Anthony's gonna be a frontline shortstop in this league."

"Everyone's path isn't linear. We always want it to be here and that can be tough, especially in New York when you're kind of finding your way. I think he's going to turn into that player and I want it to be here, but bringing in guys like Caballero, I think that's good for competition," he continued.

Anthony Volpe vs. Jose Caballero

Sep 23, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) reacts after hitting a walk off single against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

At 29-years-old, Caballero is far from where Volpe, 24, currently is. That said, Volpe's latest one-year contract with the team very well could be his last. The Yankees were able to pay him a minuscule $3.5 million to avoid arbitration, but it's not like his performances have warranted him getting a Cody Bellinger style contract.

That said, Volpe is dealing with a shoulder injury that puts things into a different perspective. When he comes back, he better make sure he's 100% as everything he does is under a microscope. Yankees fans and analysts seem to be running out of patience as they've seemingly give the righty every chance to succeed at the big league level.

It's not like Volpe is a bad player, far from it, but the Yankees know there are better options out there. If they want to get back to the World Series, Volpe needs a bounce back year. His .212 average from a year ago simply isn't going to cut it, and it was quite alarming to see his WAR cut in half.

