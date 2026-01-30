Yankees Chase for Veteran Pitchers Isn't Over Yet

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is mulling over signing some free-agent pitchers as spring training approaches.

"Zac Gallen, who like (Framber) Valdez is good enough to have the draft-pick attachment via a qualifying offer, plus capable veterans Lucas Giolito, Chris Bassitt and Nick Martinez, 40-something legends Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer and many more should be readying for camps," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.

"The Orioles are linked to the best of the group, including Valdez, plus Gallen and Giolito, and seem destined to land one," Heyman adds. "But the O’s are just one of a long roster of teams seeking starters. The Tigers, Diamondbacks, Padres and Braves are among the most active while the Yankees, Cubs, Giants, Angels, Jays, Rays, A’s, White Sox, Phillies and Marlins also seem to be looking around."

However the Yankees are seemingly out of the Valdez sweepstakes and moving on, according to Heyman.

Moving On

"The Yankees checked on Valdez before adding Ryan Weathers in a trade for prospects but are looking. Martinez is among the pitchers they’ve been considering," Heyman notes.

The 35-year-old Martinez set a career high last season with 11 wins for the Cincinnati Reds. But he also set a career high with 14 losses while posting a 4.45 ERA in 40 appearances (26 starts).

Martinez debuted in 2014 with the Rangers and spent four seasons in Texas before heading overseas for a four-year run in Japan. The right-hander returned to the big leagues in 2022 with the San Diego Padres.

Adding a starting pitcher makes sense for the Yankees since Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt will miss the start of the season while recovering from arm surgeries.

Looking For Relief

However Heyman reports Cashman isn't just looking for more starting pitching.

"The Yankees also checked in on reliever Michael Kopech," Heyman adds.

Sep 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech (45) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 29-year-old Kopech was drafted by the Red Sox in 2014. Boston traded him to the Chicago White Sox in 2016 as part of the Chris Sale deal.

Kopech missed the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and opted out of 2020 because of the COVD-19 pandemic. He returned to the White Sox rotation in 2021 and made a career-high 27 starts in 2023.

But in 2024, Chicago shifted Kopech to the bullpen and then sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the trade deadline.

He helped the Dodgers win the 2024 World Series, but missed most of last season with injuries to his pitching arm and right knee. In between stints on the injured list, he posted a stellar 2.45 ERA in 14 relief appearances.

