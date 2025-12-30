Former Yankees Top Prospect Named Breakout Star

Outfielder Jasson Dominguez seems primed for a breakout season in 2026. Question is, will it come with the New York Yankees?

MLB.com's Bryan Hoch predicts Dominguez will turn the corner in the Bronx.

"'The Martian' could finally be ready to live up to the immense potential the Yankees have touted for years. Still just 22, the switch-hitting Domínguez lost critical development time to the pandemic and Tommy John surgery, spending most of the second half on the bench in 2025," Hoch writes.

"He went to winter ball to focus on sharpening his defense in left field and his swing from the right side of the plate, which is his natural side. It would be no surprise if Domínguez’s touted blend of speed and strength all comes together in a big way," Hoch concludes.

First Impressions

The 2025 campaign was Dominguez's first as a Yankees regular. He played in 123 games, hitting .257 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

As a result, Dominguez finished a distant 13th in voting for the 2025 American League Rookie of the Year.

Aug 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) hits a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Dominguez electrified the Yankees fan base when he debuted in 2023. He played in eight games, slamming four home runs.

But since then, Dominguez has teased the club with his potential. So much so that by August of 2025, the New York Post's Jon Heyman called the switch-hitter an offseason trade candidate.

No Longer Untouchable?

"He’s been untouchable, but Spencer Jones should be ready and Domínguez has disappointed defensively," Heyman noted.

That brings us to a potential crossroads for Dominguez. The Yankees outfield currently consists of three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham, who returns after accepting the club's one-year qualifying offer.

Crossroads

New York remains in the hunt for Cody Bellinger and very much wants to bring the former National League MVP back to the Bronx.

The Yankees have also been linked to free-agent outfielders Kyle Tucker and Austin Hays.

And then there's Jones, the club's top slugging prospect who appears ready for prime time.

So where does that leave Dominguez?

It's very possible he could be the odd man out and find himself in a new home for the new year.

But if general manager Brian Cashman whiffs on Bellinger, Tucker and Hays, it's also possible the Yankees run it back with Dominguez as their everyday left fielder.

After all, it seems way too early to give up on someone barely old enough to drink legally. Especially when that someone was once the apple of the Yankees' eye.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!