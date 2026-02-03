Ben Rice Could Be Yankees Biggest Breakout Star in 2026

The Yankees enter 2026 with questions at several positions, but first base might be settled. Ben Rice has a chance to become something special, and baseball insiders are taking notice of what the 26-year-old showed last season.

Jim Bowden made a bold prediction on the GM Territory Network, naming Rice as his breakout candidate for the Yankees.

"I'm going to go with first baseman Ben Rice. I'm a big believer that he's going to be a 30-home run, 100-RBI type of player, maybe even more, given the confines of the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium. And the fact that he's not going to be platooning with Paul Goldschmidt, doesn't have to worry about at-bats. He's basically going to be playing first almost every single day. I think Ben Rice is going to take his game to another level," Bowden said.

Rice hit .255 with 26 homers and 65 RBIs last season while splitting time between first base, designated hitter, and catcher across 138 games. Those numbers look solid, but don't capture what actually happened at the plate.

His underlying metrics tell a different story. Rice ranked in the 97th percentile for hard-hit rate and 95th percentile for average exit velocity, crushing the ball as well as anyone in baseball. His expected batting average sat at .283, nearly 30 points higher than his actual mark.

Rice's Path to a Breakout Season

Now he gets the everyday role. Paul Goldschmidt is a free agent and may not be expected back, which means Rice won't be sitting against lefties anymore. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Rice will focus on first base this season, and general manager Brian Cashman called him an everyday player for 2026.

That consistent playing time matters more than people realize. Rice won't be looking over his shoulder or trying to make something happen in limited at-bats. He can work through slumps and build rhythm, which is when young hitters make their biggest jumps.

The biggest question is whether he can handle lefties. Rice struggled against left-handed pitching last season, hitting just .208 with a 27.7% strikeout rate in those matchups. Without Goldschmidt to lean on, he needs to show improvement or risk losing at-bats again.

If Rice makes that adjustment while his batted-ball luck normalizes, the Yankees might have their next star slugger. Bowden's projection of 30 homers and 100 RBIs would slot him right between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton as a legitimate run producer. The tools are there, the opportunity is there, and the ballpark fits his swing. Everything points toward a breakout.

