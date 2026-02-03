Yankees Infielder Bringing First Base Glove to Spring Training

When the New York Yankees re-signed Amed Rosario, Aaron Boone said that he hoped the veteran infielder would bring his first base glove to Spring Training. As it turns out, he wasn't joking.

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman on his podcast, Rosario has been working out at first base during the off-season. His first shot at the position will come during the spring.

"I have been told he is working out at first base during the off-season, and he'll get some first base in Spring Training," Sherman said. "Besides catcher and pitcher, it is the only thing he has not played. He's even played some center field in the major leagues. He hasn't played first base. He probably could handle it close to average. I think the plan, though, is for him to play third base against lefties instead of McMahon."

Options at First

Other right-handed options that the Yankees have looked to for first base are Ty France, who spent time with the Blue Jays and Twins last season, as well as Paul Goldschmidt. Goldschmidt entered 2025 as a starter, but were he to re-sign, he would see the role he had at the end of the year, which was as a bench piece and defensive substitute.

Sep 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The one thing that Goldschmidt has on this trio is his ability to hit lefties. Last season, he hit .336/.411/.570 against southpaws. Rosario wasn't as good in that category, but he hit .302/.328/.491. France was the weakest of the three, as he hits righties about as poorly as he does lefties. He hit .244/.298/.389 against them.

Rosario's Versatility

Rosario could be the best option of the three of them, though, seeing as he could play just about anywhere on the infield besides catcher. Last year, between the Yankees and Nationals, he played second, third, and a little bit of right field. That has been the constant over the years, except for 2021, when he saw time at center field. Before then, he was a career shortstop.

If the Yankees sign either France or Goldschmidt, they would be resigned to their lone position: first base. They don't have the same ability to move around the diamond.

