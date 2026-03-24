Yankees' Most Glaring Question at Shortstop Before Opening Day

The New York Yankees have been politely ignoring their problem at shortstop for three years now. Despite being one of the best prospects in baseball at one point, Anthony Volpe has failed to live up to expectations. He's slashing .222/ .283/ .379 for an OPS of .663 in 472 career games and is the target of much of Yankees' fan's ire.

This year, Volpe will be beginning the season on the injured list. He suffered a torn labrum last season that required surgical repair in the offseason and is slated to be back in the lineup by May. For now, though, Jose Caballero is stepping in as the Yankees' starting shortstop.

With shortstop being such a contentious position for the Pinstripes, only one question remains:

What will the Yankees do if José Caballero is having an excellent season when Anthony Volpe is ready to return from injury?

Yankees Have Lingering Question at Shortstop

Manager Aaron Boone is certainly keen to keep Volpe in the lineup. Despite what felt like countless errors last season (they are easily countable, however, and he committed 19) paired with less than stellar offense, Boone was Volpe's biggest defender. Though some would argue he's had more than his fair share of starts, the Yankees manager is intent on letting him figure it out.

That doesn't mean that Caballero has to make the decision easy for him, though. While Caballero has never had a 21 home run season like Volpe's rookie year, he's being presented with a huge opportunity to prove that he belongs in the lineup even when both players are healthy. It's not a guarantee that Volpe will get the starting job back, but Caballero will have to be undeniable.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) throws the ball to first base for an out during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A trade deadline addition from the Tampa Bay Rays, Caballero slashed .236/ .339/ .347 last year and .266/.372/ .456 with the Yankees. He's better at getting on base and baserunning than Volpe, two skills the Yankees face criticism for lacking. If Caballero can step up, the Yankees brass might finally wonder whether Volpe has reached his ceiling.

Of course, everything could be different for the much-maligned shortstop this season. Volpe suffered the labrum tear in May of 2025 but played through until October. Fans didn't know much about the situation other than that he'd undergone a couple of cortisone shots in the shoulder. While fan attitude doesn't necessarily shape player performance, things might work out better for Volpe if he doesn't have that same pressure — whether it's because his play has improved or he's been replaced.

To learn more about the Yankees from Opening Day and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!