Anthony Volpe Sadly a Slight Upgrade as Rehab Assignment Looms

The New York Yankees were probably always going to go with Anthony Volpe at shortstop once he was healthy. During the off-season, Aaron Boone was asked about Jose Caballero and what would happen if he were scorching baseballs to start the year.

The manager didn't give an answer. It was more of a "we'll see" type answer and was non-committal one way or another.

Mar 12, 2023; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (77) is congratulated by manager Aaron Boone (17) after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning during spring training at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Caballero didn't make it much of a conversation, though. The shortstop is hitting .146/.196/.188 with a 12 wRC+, all while news broke this weekend that Volpe will begin his rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday.

It's sad to say, but Volpe, who has a career wRC+ of 85, would be an upgrade. Anything is better than Caballero, who is posting some of the worst numbers in baseball for an everyday palyer.

Volpe excited to be back

Volpe was with the team while they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. He was in high spirits, knowing his return was imminent.

"Probably the most excited I've ever been," Volpe said, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce. "Just having that perspective [of missing time], it doesn't matter, I'll play anywhere, I'll do anything."

While away, Volpe said he was tinkering with his bat and making a few adjustments. His first test will be with the Somerset Patriots.

"Just cleaning up my bat path and just keeping it on plane for a lot longer," Volpe said. "We found some stuff where it kind of went wrong. I think the stuff we worked on is very objective, and I feel like I can make adjustments off of it."

An up-and-down career

One thing about Volpe is that he has been a lightning rod of controversy during his time as the Yankees' shortstop. Lauded as a bat-first player, his calling card outside of 2025 has been his defense. Volpe won a Gold Glove in 2023, and in 2024, he was one of the best statistical shortstops in the game.

In the year the Yankees won the pennant, Volpe ranked 97th percentile with 13 Outs Above Average (OAA) at short. He did have a steep dropoff last year, however. From one of the best defensive players in the sport in 2024, he became one of the worst in 2025. His -6 OAA at short made him an 8th percentile defender at his position.

May 3, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) makes an error allowing a run to score in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The reason for that could be the shoulder — or at least that's what fans can pin their optimism on. Though the Yankees have adamantly denied that the injury hampered him in any way, it's the only explanation as to why he played so poorly defensively.

Of course, it doesn't address Volpe's offense. He played right to his career numbers at the plate, and the shoulder hasn't been hurting him since 2023.

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