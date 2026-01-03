Blockbuster Mock Trade Sends Yankees' Jazz Chisholm to NL

The New York Yankees are reportedly listening to challenge trades for All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm, and while there isn't concrete interest to speak of yet, the rumor mill is sending Chisholm all over the MLB already.

A recent mock trade devised by Newsweek's Jackson Roberts would send Chisholm to the San Francisco Giants, a move he suggests would give the Giants one of the best infields in baseball. The move might fetch the Yankees some additional value for their shoddy bullpen, but it would weaken their own infield.

Commenting on the mock trade, Heavy.com's Matt Cunningham suggested that the Yankees could seek out some of the Giants' strongest relievers in exchange for Chisholm, but the move only makes sense if some of the Yankees' other offseason objectives come to fruition.

"In terms of what the Giants would give up to the Yankees in a Chisholm trade, they could be looking for relievers or a starter, if not both," Cunningham wrote. "The Giants have notable relievers such as Randy Rodriguez, Joel Peguero, Erik Miller, among others, that the Yankees could seek in a trade."

How Giants' Relievers Could Strengthen Yankees

Jun 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Randy Rodriguez (73) returns to the dugout during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Rodriguez, 26, finished 2025 with a 1.78 ERA over 50 games in relief. Still new to the MLB, Rodriguez began his career with the Giants in 2024 and made the All Star Game in 2025 after logging the best ERA among major league relievers -- 0.71. The Yankees' bullpen has long plagued them, and with David Bednar as closer and a few reliable arms left, a trade for another strong reliever would make a lot of sense.

Peguero had a 2.42 ERA in 17 games this year, and Miller logged a 1.50 ERA in 36 games. The Yankees' hurting rotation is dominating headlines this offseason, but the bullpen could use the work too, and if the Giants do want one of the best infields in baseball with Chisholm, it could be a symbiotic move.

Chisholm Trade Rumors

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) runs of the field between innings during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Yankees can't retrieve Cody Bellinger from free agency, and fail to land Bo Bichette (who is making the rounds as an infield possibility for the Yankees while the hot stove gets hotter and hotter), a Chisholm trade would make little sense. Bichette's bat would be welcome at second if Chisholm does go elsewhere, but Chisholm is among the best defenders at his position, and the loss of his bat would be felt.

The Yankees could sacrifice their elite second baseman for an elite bullpen, but it only makes sense if they can make up for that lineup and defensive talent some other way. The wait continues for Bellinger (or possibly, suddenly Bichette), and Chisholm's fate will depend on how free agency shakes down.

