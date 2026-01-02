Yankees Showing Interest in Blue Jays Star

The Toronto Blue Jays throttled the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. Outside of game three, and a few innings in game one, it did not feel close throughout that series.

The Yankees are in the middle of their slowest winter yet, but news came out that may flip the momentum between them and their American League East rival, which owned them all year. The New York Post's Jon Heyman shared an intriguing update on Bo Bichette.

"Three previously unreported teams have checked on superstar Bo Bichette," Heyman reports. "Yankees, Dodgers, and Cubs."

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Bichette Fit

It is still unclear just how interested the Yankees are in Bichette. If the organization did sign him, there would be a bit of an infield logjam. Bichette could start the season at shortstop. The issue is that his deficiencies at the position are glaring. The other option is putting him at second, but that could mean displacing Ryan McMahon or Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Where Chisholm stands within the rank and file of the Yankees is an interesting topic in itself. In that same update, Heyman also shared that the team could be open to moving their 30/30 man.

"The Yankees and Cubs are fielding inquiries on their star 2B who are free agents after 2026 (Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nico Hoerner)."

Trading Chisholm would open up the door for Bichette to play second base, which is where, defensively, he could make the most sense for the rest of his career. He played it adequately enough in the World Series, and it was his first time there.

There is a world where they add the former all-star whose game seven heroics nearly made him iconic in Canada, while also potentially bringing in another piece via a trade if they do ship Chisholm elsewhere in a deal.

Defense aside, Bichette has been one of the most dependable bats in the league. Across 3,292 plate appearances, he has hit .294/.337/.469 with a 134 wRC+. Outside of one year, he has consistently posted three and four WAR seasons, according to Fangraphs, and that is usually due to his bat. Still under 30, he is a wise investment.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!