Yankees Submit Formal Offer to Star Free Agent

Throughout the 2025 season, it felt like a slam dunk that the New York Yankees would bring back Cody Bellinger. He was incredible on both sides of the ball, making game-changing plays with either his glove or his bat. The fit made a lot of sense for both parties, but who could have anticipated that it would be the new year and that Bellinger would still not have signed somewhere?

The slow, dull process may be coming to an end soon. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, there is an update between the Yankees and Bellinger.

"The Yankees submitted a formal offer to Cody Bellinger this week," Heyman wrote in the Post.

What Heyman did not mention is whether there were other suitors. Either this was a glaring omission, or it might be the Yankees, the team everybody figured would bring back the Robin to Aaron Judge's Batman, who will inevitably return him into the fold.

Bellinger Packing His Bags for Flushing?

Another team linked to Bellinger throughout the winter was the crosstown New York Mets. One of the key things that David Stearns has been looking for is run prevention. It could be why they cut Pete Alonso loose this winter and allowed him to walk to the Baltimore Orioles, rather unceremoniously.

Bellinger is Mr. Run Prevention, if that is the sort of thing they are looking for. His 7 Outs Above Average were in the 93rd percentile in baseball, and he did this covering every position in the outfield, as well as playing a few innings at first base. His glove also comes with a great arm. He has a 3 Arm Value, according to Baseball Savant, as well. He is in the 91st percentile in that category.

If the Mets are also one of the teams in on Bellinger, they got a front row seat to his talents. Bellinger put games against them on ice in every way conceivable. There was that grand slam earlier in the season and also that improbable shoestring catch where he instantly fired to first, getting Francisco Lindor out.

It is still a waiting game on when Bellinger will sign. However, the world is closer to seeing where he will finally land. The conclusion may be as bland as everybody thinks it is.

