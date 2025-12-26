Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Makes Major Life Announcement

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. most certainly had a Merry Christmas. According to posts on social media from Chisholm and girlfriend Ahna Mac, the two are engaged after Chisholm proposed on Christmas day.

According to an Instagram story reposted by Chisholm, the two went to Finland so he could pop the question in the perfect setting. The two posted photos from a dreamy, snowy landscape featuring the Northern Lights.

Mac, whose legal name is Anyssa Santiago, is a singer songwriter and has appeared on several seasons of the television show Baddies. Fans reacted to the news by predicting an even bigger season for Chisholm, who slammed 31 home runs and stole 31 bases in 2025.

"50/50 season incoming," one fan wrote on Twitter.

But not all fans are sure. Some called for Chisholm to be traded away, though it's likely those posts have more to do with a desire to use him as a trade chip than not wanting an engaged man on their team.

"Sooner he gets liquidated the better," one wrote.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s 2025 with the Yankees

2025 was Chisholm's first full season with the Pinstripes after initially arriving in a trade from his former club, the Miami Marlins, in 2025. He slashed a .242/ .332/ .481 for an OPS of .813. Despite initially starting the season at third base, after a month on the injured list in May the Yankees moved Chisholm back to second, where he feels most comfortable.

While Chisholm is a heavy-hitter who is able to smack an impressive amount of homers, he can also be a bit inconsistent at getting on base. This is one of the biggest struggles for the Yankees overall, leading to a boom or bust 2025 midseason that pivoted between massive wins with lots of home runs and miserable losses with nary a run scored.

Chisholm has been named a trade piece for the Yankees, who are reportedly trying to nail a superstar outfielder, starting pitcher and greater bullpen depth this season. In spite of the trade rumors, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman gave Chisholm a vote of confidence about his play earlier this month.

"He's above-average. He’s an All-Star second baseman, great defense, steals bags, power — all that stuff. He’s been a good get," he said, according to Yankees insider Bryan Hoch.

No matter where Chisholm ends up in the 2026 season , he'll get there an engaged (or married) man.

