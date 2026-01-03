Yankees' Jake Bird Could Seize Huge Opportunity

When the New York Yankees made a deadline trade with the Colorado Rockies for relief pitcher Jake Bird, they likely didn't expect to send him to the minors immediately. New York had struggled with closing all season, and the additions of Bird, Camilo Doval and David Bednar were supposed to be the solution.

Instead, Bednar became closer, Doval appeared in 22 games and Bird faded into the background. Now, the Yankees' bullpen is in an even more sorry state than it was before the 2025 trade deadline. Sure, Bednar will likely have another solid season, but they've lost both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver (plus their inconsistencies) and only picked up the options on Tim Hill, Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn.

However, that presents an opportunity for Bird. Having spent much of his time as a Yankee in the triple-A, he has a unique chance to step up and show what he's made of. At his best, Bird offered 4.33 ERA through 89.1 innings and 70 games in 2023 with Colorado. Those numbers would look solid in a thinning Yankees bullpen that desperately needs more power (and seemingly isn't going to get it via trade or free agency.)

Jake Bird Has Opportunity to Make it Back to the Majors

Of course, to make this happen, Bird's play is simply going to have to be better. In 45 games and 53.1 innings with the Rockies before being traded to the Yankees, Bird had a 4.73 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. Not the best numbers in the league, but certainly respectable. However, once he made the move to New York, he allowed seven runs across two innings in three games, for a whopping 27.00 ERA.

Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Jake Bird (59) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Maybe it was the pressure of playing for a team like the Yankees. Maybe it was the added air pressure that comes from playing at sea level, instead of high up in the mountains of Denver (where balls move through the air faster). Either way, Bird's time in New York was short lived and ugly.

The Yankees quickly demoted Bird to the minors after his first few times on the mound, and with the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders he improved a bit to a 6.32 ERA through 15 games and about as many innings. If he can continue to improve his game throughout the offseason and spring training, Bird might just have a spot back in the bullpen.

