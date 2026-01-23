Yankees' Aaron Judge Ranks Behind Just One Player on MLB Top 100

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has another to add to his long list of accomplishments. According to MLB Network, Judge ranks second in their list of the top ten players entering the 2026 season.

Only Los Angeles Dodgers two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani ranks above Judge, while the rest of the list is comprised of Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (3), Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (4), Clevland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez (5), New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (6), Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (7), Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (8), Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (10).

Here are the top ten players entering the 2026 season!

It's no surprise that Judge and Ohtani would be the top two players in Major League Baseball. Both are multi-time MVPs in their respective leagues, with Ohtani winning the honor four times and Judge three, including 2024 and 2025 for both players.

While the competition for accolades is quite close, the two play very different games. Judge serves primarily in the outfield, unless injured, and slashed .331/ .457/ .688 for an OPS of 1.145 last year, taking home the AL batting title. On the opposite coast, Ohtani plays many games as designated hitter and slashed .282/ .392/ .622 for an OPS of 1.014 last year. However, he can also play as starting pitcher, though he only started 14 games in 2025, for an ERA of 2.87.

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani tosses his bat after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on May 9, 2025. | Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aaron Judge Wants to Win World Series with Yankees

The most contentious comparison for many Yankees fans is, of course, in World Series Championship rings. The Dodgers won back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025. The Yankees made it all the way in 2024, but fell short, and faced an ALDS exit to the Blue Jays in 2025. Despite boasting stronger numbers and more All-Star appearances, Judge has insisted the championship is his ultimate goal.

“I think I’d trade every award I’ve gotten and every All-Star appearance for an opportunity to win a championship,” Judge said last November (via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch). “We’ve still got quite a few years left; hopefully this next year will be the year. But that’s my main focus. That’s why I wake up every day, why I continue to try to improve and become a better player.”

Hopefully 2026 is the Yankees' year, as they're stacked with talent. On the top 100 list, Judge is joined by fellow Yankees Max Fried at 36, Jazz Chisholm Jr. at 61, Ben Rice at 95 and Carlos Rodón at 99.

