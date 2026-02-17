Former Reliever Shades Yankees at Mets Spring Training

Players switching between the New York Yankees and New York Mets is nothing new. Every time they do so, it feeds the flames of a historic baseball rivalry. Relief pitcher Luke Weaver, who departed the Yankees in the offseason to join the Mets, is no exception, and has weighed in on which club he thinks is better.

In a video posted to social media by SNY Mets, Weaver wasn't shy about how he thinks his new team ranks compared to the Yankees.

"Yo Luke! The Mets are better than the Yankees! You made the right choice," the young fan yelled from a balcony.

"I'm gonna strongly agree with you right now," Weaver replied while signing a ball.

Mets fan to Luke Weaver: "The Mets are better than the Yankees, you made the right choice!"



Luke Weaver: "I'm going to strongly agree with you right now" 😭 pic.twitter.com/O8fKKib5j0 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 17, 2026

Despite Weaver's confidence, the numbers last season tell a different story. It's true that the Yankees exited the postseason after a tough AL Divisional Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, but the Mets didn't make the postseason at all.

Now, a new season is beginning and Weaver has changed boroughs. He's not the only one; fellow relief pitcher Devin Williams also departed the Yankees for the Mets this offseason. Neither pitcher had a phenomenal 2025.

Williams began the season as the Pinstripes' closer, but was benched in favor of Weaver after several blown saves. Weaver then suffered an injury that had him out for a few weeks. Once he returned, his pitching wasn't the same and the Yankees pivoted to a strategy where relief pitchers were only given one inning each. Neither Williams nor Weaver were able to return to consistently dominant performances, and the job was given to deadline acquisition David Bednar.

Mets' Luke Weaver Addresses Yankees Bag Controversy

It's not the first time the crosstown rivalry has come up in Spring Training for Weaver. When first reporting to the Mets facility at Clover Park in Port Saint Lucie, FL he was carrying a Yankees equipment bag, as shared by the Talkin' Yanks podcast on social media.

Luke Weaver showed up to Mets camp with his Yankees bag pic.twitter.com/qwwpuAXtJA — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 9, 2026

Later on, Weaver addressed the

"I thought it was a bit silly, personally," Weaver said of the criticism for bringing his old team's bag. "I understand why people are, I wouldn't say in uproar, but why they're talking about it. I get it, but to your point, it's very common to bring your old bag to your new team. They don't first class air mail a new bag, so I didn't get a new bag from the Mets."

The Yankees take on the Mets in the infamous "Subway Series" for three games in May from Citi Field in Queens, NY before returning to Yankee Stadium for another three games in September.

