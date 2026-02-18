Yankees Trade Bust Reliever Making Most of Spring Training

The New York Yankees were particularly aggressive at the end of last season's trade deadline when it came to relievers. They added David Bednar, who would go on to become the Pinstripes' closer, and Camilo Doval, who cemented himself as a solid member of New York's bullpen.

Jake Bird, however, was considered a dud after just three games and two innings with the Yankees wherein he gave up seven runs, six of them earned. When summing up his performance post trade to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty, Bird was blunt.

"That was like... s---," he said, pausing. "That was bad."

Jake Bird Showing Improvements at Yankees Spring Training

The Yankees almost immediately demoted Bird to the minors and he would spend the rest of the season with the AAA Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Now, Bird has the chance to make the most out of the opportunity to work with the Yankees' pitching coaches for a full offseason and Spring Training. The Pinstripes' bullpen isn't set in stone, and he could secure his spot as one of the team's go-to relievers if his performance keeps up.

Bird's showed off his "funky" throwing mechanics throughout the beginning of Spring Training, according to Gary Phillips. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said on a recent appearance that Bird's offseason has been "great" and that his work to make adjustments has been paying off.

A look at Jake Bird's funky mechanics, and a successful challenge from Oswaldo Cabrera against umpire Aaron Boone. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/cQN8ew9cc3 — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) February 16, 2026

Of course, Bird has a long way to go before he's a regular out of the Yankees' bullpen. But if his performance in Spring Training isn't convincing enough, the man himself is confident in his abilities.

"I feel like I'm in a really good spot," he said.

"I feel that the stuff I worked on in the offseason is all really good stuff," he continued. "So, I'm just excited to keep going."

Yankees Must Nail Down Bullpen Soon

The Yankees want to avoid being in the exact situation they were in last year: scrambling to get whatever they could on the trade market. Last season, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams both dealt with injuries and inconsistent performances, leading to blown saves and a serious midseason slump. Now, both have jumped boroughs to the New York Mets in free agency and the Yankees can't miss on relief pitching again.

Of course, the Yankees could always try to add more relievers via free agency or trade before Opening Day next month. However, Bird has the opportunity to really show what he's made of and become a regular feature of one of the most recognizable franchises in all of sports. From what we've seen so far, it seems like he's taking full advantage.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!