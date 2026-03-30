David Bednar Still Not Flinching with Yankees

David Bednar looks like he'll be the most steady hand in the New York Yankees rotation in 2026. The closer position has been in flux for some time now, and the reliever who comes out to Renegade might finally be the answer to the organization's 9th-inning woes, after watching a parade of inconsistency between Aroldis Chapman, Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams.

Of course, at this time last year, Bednar was not just in a different uniform; it didn't seem like he would even be a closer. Coming off a 2025 where Bednar posted a 5.77 ERA, he struggled again, and he was optioned to the minors by the Pirates on April 1st. After a few weeks, he returned and performed so well that the Yankees eventually called.

Jun 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar (51) after the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

According to Bednar, that demotion helped him become as effective as he is now. After being optioned, the only place he could go from rock bottom in his career was up.

"I had about every thought imaginable," Bednar said, according to the New York Post's Dan Martin. "Regardless of how I felt about going down there, that was just the reality I was in. I had to figure out a way to make it a positive, and that's how I had to frame it: 'This is gonna be the best thing for me,' or else I probably wouldn't be in the spot I am now."

Time with the Yankees

From rock bottom to rock steady, it could be that demotion that brought out a sort of unwaivering spirit in Bednar. He struggled in his debut with the Yankees, but ended up taking the closer job anyway, while Weaver and Williams tried to figure out their own issues.

Not an easy task under the spotlight that comes with being the latest big addition from Brian Cashman. Many have crumbled under those circumstances. Just look at the afformentioend Williams, who didn't get it right until September after a rough start.

Even this year, the Yankees have seen an inability to flinch from Bednar. It dates back to the World Baseball Classic. Despite running into multiple jams he created against Canada and that prolific Dominican Republic offense, he never bent.

The Yankees watched a bit of that Houdini act against the Giants in their game three win. His night began with a Heliot Ramos walk. On the sixth pitch of the at-bat, a strike call that would have been strike three was overturned. On the next pitch, Ramos walked. Then Adames singled on another two-strike count.

Every time Bednar came close to putting a guy away, they found themselves on, and, once again, Bednar did not shrink. He struck out Harrison Bader on a foul tip off of his splitter. Then, Patrick Bailey grounded into a double play.

The double play sealed the win, giving Bednar his second save of the year. It was that splitter which ultimately put him away, too.

Yankees FOURTH inning-ending double play of the game, ends the game! https://t.co/9ph45CMOFb pic.twitter.com/ElAHJphH0n — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 29, 2026

Confidence in Himself

For Bednar, it's all about confidence. The biggest sign that he's feeling good is that he's throwing all three of his pitches for strikes.

"I had to get more consistent with everything," said Bednar of that demotion to Martin. "When I'm having success, it's because I'm throwing my three pitches for strikes. So much of it is about confidence."

Confident is one way to describe Bednar's presence on the mound. Especially since joining the Yankees. Outside of one bad moment when he first donned that interlocking NY cap, in 26.2 innings, he has 12 saves, 36 strikeouts, and a 2.03 ERA. It's a small sample size, but the Yankees hope he can keep that success going.

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