Yankees Need a Strong Season from their Closer

It seems overdramatic to say that the closer position for the New York Yankees feels cursed. Realistically, Mariano Rivera set a high standard, taking the ninth inning for close to two decades, and was damn near unhittable in his career. His biggest folly came in the 2001 World Series, when a bloop single that barely reached the outfield grass by Luis Gonzalez had the Arizona Diamondbacks winning in walk-off fashion.

There were also moments in the 1997 and 2004 postseason runs, but it's hard to pin the blame on Rivera in those instances. The Yankees lost for a bevy of reasons in each individual instance. Outside of these moments, Rivera put together a resume fitting of a pitcher who is the only unanimous Hall of Famer in the sport's history.

Of course, if you are the type to believe in witchcraft and hexes, there's a ton of evidence for that argument since Rivera hung his spikes up. At least, in recent years, this has been the case. How can one not feel this way with Aroldis Chapman back to his old self after a string of years in which he found himself struggling with the Yankees, frequently being yanked from his role as closer by Boone?

Then, Clay Holmes looked like the savior. He even garnered a few Rivera comparisons. In 2024, he, too, was removed from the role. This time it was for Luke Weaver.

Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes (35) reacts after giving up a home run to end the game during the tenth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

The remedy for the closer in 2025 appeared settled once they traded for Devin Williams. The result was that he was pulled from the ninth early on, and Weaver reclaimed his spot, just for Weaver to falter, too, eventually. There was never a point last season when both Weaver and Williams performed to the levels expected of them at the same time, and because of that, the Yankees lost the American League East.

Any talks of curses will just come back if the two of them play the way they should have for the New York Mets this year. It wouldn't shock anybody if they did.

David Bednar's Turn

If anybody is going to put any curse talks to bed, it's going to have to be David Bednar. If he were to have a full season in that role, without being banished from it the way Chapman, Holmes, Weaver, and Williams have, the Renegade may get moved up to folk hero status by simply doing his job. That's how low the bar is.

While he did not allow an earned run in the World Baseball Classic, there was some cause for concern right now for Bednar. In multiple appearances for Team USA, Bednar would put traffic on the bases before ultimately getting out of jams.

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States pitcher David Bednar (53) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Dominican Republic during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It was a Houdini act that worked out in a small sample size, but, over the long haul, isn't sustainable. In a lot of ways, it was Chapman-esque.

Bednar’s Yankees Career Thus Far

Coming into 2026, the Yankees need Bednar to put his magic act behind him. His early results have been good so far.

In 24.2 innings after the Pirates traded him, Bednar had a 2.19 ERA, allowing just six earned runs. Bednar's worst game was his first against the Miami Marlins, where he gave up a homer and allowed two earned runs in 1.2 innings of work. After that game, Bednar posted a 1.57 ERA the rest of the way.

If the Yankees could get a full season of what they say in 20+ innings, it would be one of the best seasons by a closer since Aaron Boone was manager. Steamer projects Bednar to have a 3.25 ERA in 65 innings, and doing that without losing his job would be a big plus. The Yankees have yet to see that in a large sample size in quite some time.

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