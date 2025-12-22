Fans Are Torn With Yankees Offseason

The New York Yankees' slow offseason has fans concerned about their 2026 chances, with just a few low-cost and underwhelming signings to show for themselves now well into December. Fans on social media have not been shy about their concern.

A recent Tweet from The Yankee Report asked fans, "What would you grade the Yankees’ Off-Season so far?"

Optimists

Some fans were optimistic, given how much offseason is left. The season doesn't start until the spring, and it isn't even 2026 yet. There is time to make a big splash, even if the other teams are already splashing around without us.

"Like a C overall," one fan wrote. "But looking at what the Sox Orioles and Jays have done makes it a D lol. I personally don’t think they’re good enough as is but hopefully they’ve got something lined up."

"so far a B... could go up to an A or down to a D depending on what happens in the next 100 days before the season starts & the 3 empty spots on the 40 man roster," other wrote.

"Incomplete," one fan qualified. "Too early to tell with virtually every big name free agent still unsigned. If you want to rate the team’s improvement overall (assuming no other moves), it’s a D. If you want to rate the quality of the moves they did make, a B+."

Another laid out a handy rubrick.

"F if they make no significant moves," they wrote.



"D if they just add back Bellinger



C if Bellinger and Donovan



B if Tucker



A if Tucker and Imai or Peralta."

"It’s the same team that got destroyed in Toronto," another wrote, coming out against "running it back." "Plus, we don’t have Bellinger. So if they don’t do anything else then how do they expect to be better? The fans spend a lot of money we deserve better. There’s absolutely no upgrades.

"I still believe the big moves will happen not too far from now!!!!!!" another wrote, with utmost enthusiasm. "Spring training is still two months away!!!!!! #Yankees #RepBX."

Pessimists

The Yankees have been hit with a massive luxury tax bill this year, and Hal Steinbrenner has said that it would be "ideal" for the Yankees' payroll to go down in 2026. He did qualify that by saying it won't happen, and the Yankees need to spend to contend, but they aren't showing their work just yet.

The Yankees really could do nothing for the rest of the offseason, and while it feels like they're laying in wait to make a big move, some fans worry that this is it.

"F-," one fan added to the grade book. "All the other teams in the division have gotten better, while the Yankees have gotten worse. They should’ve made Luke Weaver an offer. Trent Grisham’s money could’ve gone towards Bellinger. Cade Winquest and Yarbrough are the only positives"

Another avoided a grade altogether and posted a gif of Pete Campbell from Mad Men saying, "Not great, Bob!"

Manager Aaron Boone and shortstop Anthony Volpe caught some strays, with one fan writing, "F

Aside from resigning Rosario this is weak AF. However bringing back Boone and Volpe says everything we need to know about how serious the front office is in pursuing another championship. Sad."

"Rated E for Embarrassing," another wrote.

The Yankees have plenty of time and plenty of money. How they choose to use that over the next few months may change their presently-dismal grades.

