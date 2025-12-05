Yankees Might Have Hugely Disappointing Offseason
The New York Yankees have some big needs this offseason that they're looking to address with trades or on the free agency market: or so we would hope. YES insider Jack Curry just threw a wet blanket onto fans' offseason fire by predicting the Bronx Bombers won't have the kind of major moves fans are expecting.
According to Curry, Trent Grisham accepting a qualifying offer is all but killing their chances of resigning Cody Bellinger or pursuing Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker. Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, is a notorious tough negotiator who will likely try to get Bellinger on a huge contract that might be disastrous if he can't play well into his thirties. Plus, Curry goes on to say, prospect Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez should round out the outfield with Grisham.
“What is the Yankees appetite to pursue Bellinger knowing [Scott] Boras is his agent and they have [Jasson] Dominguez and [Spencer] Jones?” he said according to Everything Yankees on X.
Curry also predicts that the Pinstripes won't make a huge deal for a new starting pitcher and will instead begin the season with a shakier rotation as they wait for Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón to get healthy again. Even when they are healthy, there's no clear option for a fifth starter and the role will probably bounce between Luis Gil and Will Warren.
Should Yankees Fans Worry About Quiet Offseason?
While previous Yankees offseasons have been quiet — last year, for example, they entered the season without a solid third baseman and added Ryan McMahon despite his poor offensive numbers — its not guarantee this year will be the same.
Jones is untested in the majors and Dominguez struggled defensively no matter what outfield position he played in 2025. It seems like the Yankees, who have a reputation for sending away top prospects, are more likely to deal Jones for a veteran player with skills the team needs now. Despite Curry's predictions, other insiders reported that the Yankees have been aggressively pursuing Bellinger, with Tucker as a backup option.
It's entirely possible the Pinstripes stay quiet this offseason, with no outfielder, starter or even a relief pitcher to speak of. However, Yankees fans shouldn't just panic yet. There's several months left before the beginning of spring training, and some signs are pointing towards a Bellinger reunion, though only team leadership can know how close they are to a deal.
