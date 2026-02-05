How Aaron Boone Can Save Yankees Legacy

Aaron Boone is entering his 9th year with the New York Yankees. If Boone were the skipper of any other team with accolades like his, it is safe to say he would be highly praised.

He holds a 697-497 record. Since 2018, they won the American League East in 2019, 2022, and 2024.

They came close last year, but despite being knotted up with the Blue Jays in wins, Toronto held the tiebreaker. In that aforementioned 2024 season, Boone led the team to its first World Series appearance since 2009. Unfortunately, they lost to the Dodgers in five games, and didn't win a game in that series until game four, when they were already down 3-0 to Los Angeles.

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) reacts after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Boone's .584 winning percentage is tied for 12th with Al Lopez. It's a higher winning percentage than Earl Weaver and Sparky Anderson.

In a few more years, Boone will crack 1,000 wins, putting him in a place that 66 other managers in the sport's history have been in. 33 of those managers have made the Hall of Fame.

Boone even has 46 ejections. That is more than firebrand managers Lou Piniella and Billy Martin during their times in New York. Piniella had 11, and Martin had 20. Granted, this is because the younger Steinbrenner has a little more patience with his managers.

At some point, Boone may get a plaque in Cooperstown for his time as manager. It feels certain that he'll get his own bust in Monument Park.

Falling Short

Talks about any potential enshrinement feel awkward, though. Since the moment of Boone's hire, you can't turn on WFAN without a caller chiming in once an hour about his status as manager. It doesn't matter the time of the year or how long baseball has been away.

The Jets could win a Super Bowl. The talk will, at some point, be about firing Boone.

Whether that's fair or not, this is the team that proclaims every spring it is championship or bust to begin Spring Training. Nobody asks them to, or believes it will happen, but they still do it.

This job comes with certain expectations, and zero championships, along with a singular lackluster World Series appearance, will always be held against Boone. It doesn't matter just how much he accomplishes. Without a championship, fans will declare him a failure.

For now, Boone will be known for being at the helm of some cataclysmic postseason failures. It also doesn't help that every elimination has come at the hands of a rival. In his tenure, they have been eliminated by the Houston Astros twice, the Boston Red Sox twice, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Blue Jays. The Dodgers are a more historic rival, but they can count here, too.

Oct 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in game four to win the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Finally Winning

If Boone does win a championship with the Yankees, it will be interesting to see how his legacy is discussed. Championships in New York cover up the blemishes.

Just look at Alex Rodriguez's career. Before 2009, the two big knocks against him were PEDs and, locally, his inability to deliver the big hit in postseason games. It probably didn't help that in his first year in New York, he was a part of the biggest collapse in American sports history.

Rodriguez being at the center of every big hit in the 2009 postseason completely changed the narrative around him. He even gets some carte blanche among locals after an ugly PED suspension in 2014 because of that championship.

Winning in New York will make a hero out of anybody. Even Boone experienced this a little as a player because his home run in game seven of the ALCS in 2003 is etched in Yankee lore.

Boone finally winning the big one is likely to change how he is viewed here in New York. He'll go from the apathetic failure who was at the helm of one of the more prolonged droughts in New York to a guy who persevered. Those managerial outbursts, leading to his 46 ejections, might even get some play, pushing him out of that tepid perception he currently holds.

At some point in the near future, we will receive the quote outlining Boone's expectations for 2026. The word championship will surely be used. Whether it's fair to pin success and failures on a manager in the modern game, for his sake, hopefully, he lives up to those words.

