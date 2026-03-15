Flaws Shouldn’t Hold Spencer Jones Back from Yankees Success

One of the looming questions for the New York Yankees is Spencer Jones. Whether he'll contribute to the big league club, or his talents are better served on the trade market, is something that will linger over the player until the day comes when they make their final decision about him.

So far, Jones has been off limits in trade talks. There would have to be some monumental player for them to move him, and at this point, it could be about finding space for him at the big league level since he's blocked by Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge.

When that day finally comes, and if it is with the Yankees, the questions about his future are likely to shift to concerns about those whiff rates. The concerns are fair.

Jones has had exorbitant strikeout rates as a pro, and what does that look like once he's finally called up? In 2023, as he rose from High-A to Double-A, Jones posted a 28.2% K rate. In 2024, he played in Double-A, where he posted a 36.8% k rate, and in 2025, when he split time between Double-A and Triple-A, he posted a 35.4% k rate.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders outfielder Spencer Jones (48) is walked during the first inning of Game 2 of an MiLB International League Championship Series at VyStar Ballpark Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 6-4 and force a Game 3 Thursday evening for the title championship. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evaluators on Jones

Speaking to evaluators, the New York Post's Joel Sherman asked just how much of a concern it is for a player to strike out this much if they play the rest of their game at a high level.

The evaluator for the National League was honest in saying it isn't as much of a deciding factor as many would like to believe.

"Most clubs will have a very high tolerance for strikeout rates if the player is contributing in all the other areas as you described," the NL talent evaluator told Sherman. "So there's no set cutoff in terms of the actual strikeout rate. When it creeps north of 32, 33, 34 percent, it will certainly drive managers and fans crazy, but if it comes with production in all the other areas, it will still contribute meaningfully to your team's win total when you look back at the end of the year."

Another evaluator made a comp that may be sacrilege in the Bronx and surrounding bars around Yankee Stadium. Call it the J word, at this point.

"This will be a triggering name for New York fans, but Joey Gallo was a very valuable player, striking out 35 percent of the time for a while," the evaluator said. "...and then he wasn't anymore when the defense and power both fell off."

Comparing Jones to the J Word

If Jones were the Yankees' version of Gallo, that would be a concern. He was a bad hitter, and his corner outfield defense was well below Brett Gardner's, who was one of the best left fielders in the team's history. Gallo was meant to be an upgrade from Gardner, and he wasn’t even better as a Yankee than Gardner at his worst.

The Rangers' version of Gallo is a totally different story if that is what Jones becomes. No, he'll never win a batting title, but imagine a world where Jones posts anywhere from a 120 to 140 wRC+ with elite centerfield defense. As long as that comes with a solid on-base and high slugging, Jones is a four-to-five-win player year in and year out.

That's a good player, even if WFAN callers wouldn't enjoy him. Ed from Bay Ridge might give a long tirade to Joe Benigno at 5:23 AM on a Saturday during the Jones cold streaks when he's whiffing at air for two weeks, but then again, callers like that don't enjoy many things anyway, outside of Knicks highlights from 1997 — not that those teams won anything anyway.

If Jones gets his shot, traditional fans should temper their expectations and throw the Hall of Fame comps out the window. He may never hit above .250 and would frequently be used as a point for those saying baseball is in decline, but when you look past those flaws, that evaluator would be right about his potential value.

Jones has a shot to be a very good player, and if he's not as well-rounded as Mickey Mantle or Judge — ridiculous expectations anyway — that is perfectly fine. He'll bring his value in other ways, because not every ball player is going to be neatly packaged in the same way. That's the beauty of the sport.

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