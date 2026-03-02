Predicting Spencer Jones' Role With Yankees in 2026

Spencer Jones has been the name New York Yankees fans have circled for two years now. This spring in Tampa, he's finally giving everyone a real reason to believe. Three home runs in his first handful of at-bats, each over 400 feet. The power has never been the debate. The path to the Bronx has.

The outfield heading into Opening Day is essentially locked. Aaron Judge in right, Cody Bellinger in left, Trent Grisham in center. That's your starting three. Beyond them, Jasson Dominguez enters camp as the presumed fourth outfielder, with Jones fighting for whatever's left.

Manager Aaron Boone has made clear he thinks highly of both young outfielders, but acknowledged a lot can still change before March 25. That projects as a tight decision, not a guarantee for either of them.

Dominguez projects as the likelier option to stick. He's already played in the big leagues, he switch-hits, and he gives Boone more lineup options on a given night.

Jones, on the other hand, hits left-handed and slashed just .189/.318/.344 against southpaws in 2025. That makes him tough to carry as a bench piece. The Yankees want him getting everyday at-bats, not sitting around waiting for a favorable matchup.

Triple-A Scranton is the realistic Opening Day destination. Jones struck out 36.6% of the time at Triple-A and 35.3% overall in 2025, and his swinging-strike and in-zone contact metrics were among the worst in Triple-A by public data. He knows it too.

This offseason he overhauled his swing, drawing on Shohei Ohtani's toe-tap and load mechanics. "I changed some stuff with my swing, learned a lot about it," Jones said. "Going into this offseason is just cleaning up some of the things that went wrong."

Spring results so far are encouraging, but one month does not fix years of swing-and-miss concerns.

When Does Spencer Jones Get the Call?

The more interesting question is what happens after April. The Yankees are not the healthiest roster heading into 2026. Bellinger is already dealing with a back issue in camp. Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with elbow problems. Over a 162-game season, outfield injuries happen. When one does, it's easy to imagine Jones being the phone call.

Brian Cashman said last October that Jones has put himself in position to be considered an everyday big leaguer. That doesn't go away because the outfield is crowded right now. If Jones is raking in Scranton through May and the roster hits any trouble up front, he projects to be in New York sooner than people expect. A midseason role feels less like a possibility and more like a matter of when.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!