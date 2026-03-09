Yankees Option Spencer Jones to Triple-A

The New York Yankees are figuring out their roster as Opening Day looms closer and closer. Now, it looks like the decision may have gotten a bit easier, with two players optioned to the triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

According to a post from the team on social media, outfielder Spencer Jones was optioned along with right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodriguez, who is currently playing with Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Both players were also reassigned to minor-league camp, though they are also both expected to have their major league debuts this season, per MLB.com.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned OF Spencer Jones and RHP Elmer Rodríguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and reassigned them to minor league camp. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 9, 2026

The news comes ahead of the Yankees' Spring Training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are currently second in the Grapefruit League with an 11-5 record. The Yankees are third, with a 10-5 record.

Rankings Change for Yankees' Spencer Jones, Elmer Rodriguez

Jones is the sixth ranked prospect in the Yankees farm system, down three spots from his final ranking in 2025. In the third place position now is Rodriguez, up from eighth place last year. While Rodriguez is considered the 82nd best prospect, Jones does not make the list.

While Yankees fans have been fired up about Jones since he slashed .274/ .362/.571 and hit 35 home runs between the double- and triple-A last season, his performance can be inconsistent. In 18 at-bats through major league Spring Training thus far, Jones has hit three home runs, but struckout six times. While he is likely to still make his debut this season, the Yankees have sufficient outfield depth to allow him to continue to develop.

Rodriguez, who threw a 2.58 between three minor-league teams last season, has impressed in the two games and six innings he started during major league camp. While he allowed two earned runs during a game against the Atlanta Braves, he also threw four strikeouts.

Feb 20, 2026; Sarasota, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (76) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles during spring training at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Both prospects will have the opportunity to be promoted throughout the season. According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, Jones knew being optioned back to the minors would be a possibility, especially given the star power of starting outfielders Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham.

“In my mind, this is the best organization to play for,” he said earlier in the season, per Hoch. “If opportunities come later, I think it’s for a good reason, and that’s because we’re trying to help the team win a World Series.”

Rodriguez will likely be part of an ongoing pitching position battle for New York. While the team is still filling in holes left by injured starters Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole, when the two return by the end of June, Rodriguez and fellow prospect Carlos LaGrange will be fighting for starts alongside more seasoned players like Will Warren, Luis Gil and Ryan Weathers.

