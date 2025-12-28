Former Yankees Slugger Considering Coming Out of Retirement

Anthony Rizzo's last hit in the big leagues came on October 28th, 2024. The Dodgers were up 4-0 in the 7th, and up two games to none in the World Series over the New York Yankees. Daniel Hudson was on the mound, and he left a 96.1 MPH fastball down the heart of the plate. Rizzo hit it into right field.

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) singles during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees would go on to lose that game, and two nights later, those Dodgers celebrated in the Bronx. Rizzo's option was declined a week later, and he entered free agency. Unfortunately for Rizzo, while that 2024 season meant a return to the Fall Classic for the Yanks, it was his last in the big leagues. There were not many teams in on a player who hit .228/.301/.335 over the course of 375 plate appearances.

Rizzo did not just have a down year at the plate. His defense took a hit. He had a -3 Outs Above Average, according to Baseball Savant.

Rizzo's Last Stand?

Rizzo later signed with the Cubs. Not to play, however. The team he won a World Series with wanted to give him a proper send-off, honoring him in September just before the finish of the season.

According to 670 The Score's Bruce Levine on X, Rizzo may not be done yet, though. He could have one more baseball venture left in him.

"On WSCR's Inside the Clubhouse, GM of the WBC team Italy, Ned Colletti, said that he asked former Cub Anthony Rizzo to participate on team Italy this spring. Rizzo is still deciding," Levine posted on Rizzo's potential status in the WBC.

Rizzo last played for team Italy in 2013. It was just after his first season with the Cubbies.

Mar. 9, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA: Italy infielder Anthony Rizzo against USA during the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field. USA defeated Italy 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Imagn Images

Rizzo's Career Accolades

Rizzo will go down as one of the more underrated bats during his time in baseball. While he may not find himself in Cooperstown, he hit a solid .261/.361/.467 across 7,336 plate appearances. Also, in his career, he had 303 home runs, a 125 wRC+, and accumulated 35.8 WAR, according to Fangraphs.

Then there were the defensive achievements, which is why he likely beat out Oswaldo Cabrera and Ben Rice for the first-base job in the World Series. Rizzo won a Gold Glove in 2016 and won one every year from 2018 to 2020.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!