Former Yankees Outfielder Making Comeback as Pitcher

In 2021, the New York Yankees needed to bolster their offense. There wasn't much help around Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. It was because of this that, at the trade deadline, Brian Cashman went out and got the best outfielder that was available on the market. It was the left-handed slugger, Joey Gallo.

On paper, it was perfect. The Yankees were too righty-oriented, so Gallo provided pop, and the hope was that he would make that short porch in right field home. Another thing the Yankees needed was a left fielder. Brett Gardner's career was winding down, and Gallo had one of the best gloves in the game.

Unfortunately, these games aren't played on paper. Gallo struggled immediately and was never the player that he was with the Texas Rangers. With Gallo, it was as if every nightmare scenario WFAN callers had about him being a strikeout machine came to fruition. It got so bad that the Yankees offloaded him after just one year for Clayton Beeter, who was later traded for Amed Rosario.

A Little Bit of Ohtani in Him

Gallo's major league career might not be over. Not as a hitter, though. His last stop at the big leagues as a hitter was in 2025 with the White Sox. Gallo has something else in mind, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Joey Gallo, righty pitcher, is beginning to throw for teams now. Been working out in Florida," Heyman posted from his account on X.

Anybody who remembers Gallo's time as an outfielder probably wouldn't find this notion that he wants to be a pitcher all that far-fetched. One of his calling cards in the outfield was having a cannon for an arm.

When Gallo let it rip, his cannon was on par with Aaron Judge's at that point. In 2020, he had a 100th percentile arm strength, averaging 94.9 MPH on throws. In 2021, he had a 99th percentile arm strength in a full season. He averaged 93.9 MPH on throws that season.

Gallo's Comeback

Gallo's major league odyssey took a turn when the White Sox learned of his desire to be a pitcher. According to Brian Murphy of MLB.com, the club released him after that.

The first reports of him garnering interest from teams trickled out back in December. It was also Heyman who reported that.

Joey Gallo, the pitcher:



Left:

Listed: 6'5" 205 lbs

Age: 18

Velo: 92-94 mph



Right:

Listed: 6'5" 250 lbs

Age: 32

Velo: ???



It would be a great comeback story for Gallo were he to finally come back from what looked like a tenuous few years as a star-turned-journeyman outfielder. Before being traded to the Yankees, Gallo hit .211/.336/.497, and was always known for towering home runs, even if he had a propensity to strike out at a 40% clip.

During 2022, Gallo was traded to the Dodgers. He then made stops in with the Twins, Nationals, and the White Sox. Since that year he hit .166/.286/.379.

