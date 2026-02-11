How Yankees are Actually Building Their 2026 Roster

Top names on the market this year included Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker, Tatsuya Imai, Framber Valdez, and Cody Bellinger. At this point, New York Yankees fans are well aware they only ended up with one of those.

Valdez just finalized his contract with the Detroit Tigers, a team that had a guy in Tarik Skubal who the Yankees also expressed interest in. While they set their sights on Freddy Peralta as well, the Milwaukee Brewers ace ended up going to the New York Mets.

Keep in mind, most of the Yankees rivals got better while all they did was bring back Cody Bellinger and trade for Ryan Weathers.

It was great seeing them stand their ground on the Bellinger contract negotiatoins, but Weathers being the only big fresh face they brought in is quite intriguing, to say the least.

Yankees Wanted To Mirror 2025 Roster

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after flying out during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

To take things to the next level, New York decided Paul Goldschmidt, even at 38-years-old, would be a great player to bring back. Goldy will platoon at first base to help out when the team needs a righty hitter to fill in for the lefty Ben Rice.

Bringing back a 2019 NL MVP and 38-year old wasn't exactly on Yankees fans bingo cards heading into the 2026 season. That said, their mission was simple. This team believes, no matter what, they have a roster that can win a World Series.

Sure, they failed to do so a few years ago, but last year just wasn't meant to be. Numerous injuries and little things held this team back, but manager Aaron Boone and company are confident things will be different this time around.

If It Ain't Broke Don't Fix It

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates at home plate after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One would argue this isn't appropriate for the Yankees since clearly something was broken last year, but Brian Cashman would argue that point until he's blue in the face. It's not just Cashman saying it, most people in this organizatoin are extremely confident in the roster they're bringing to the table.

Sometimes less is more and the Yankees are looking to prove that in 2026. While they absolutely had the money to spend, they knew Tucker wasn't worth $240 million and Edward Cabrera wasn't worth what the Chicago Cubs gave up for him.

Bringing Bellinger back was easily the most important task the Yankees had this offseason and seemingly everything else was a bonus. They've added a few former big leaguers to minor league contracts, but other than that this team is betting on themselves in a big way.

