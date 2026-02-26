Former Yankees Killer Signs to Minor League Deal

There was once a time when the New York Yankees couldn't get Randal Grichuk out. The Toronto Blue Jays weren't very good during those years, but Grichuk was the one guy who gave them fits. He tagged them for 18 home runs and had a career .253/.302/.523 slashline against them.

The Yankees don't have much to worry about as far as facing Grichuk goes because, for now, he's on the team. They signed him to a minor league deal after their 7-1 win against the Washington Nationals.

Apr 1, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Randal Grichuk (15) follows through on an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the tenth inning of an opening day game at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Grichuk didn't have a great 2025. Though his overall numbers don't reflect that he was actually a solid bench piece before the Arizona Diamondbacks shipped him to the Kansas City Royals. To start the season, he hit .240/.277/.457 with a 96 wRC+ in 188 plate appearances. That's the player the Yankees are hoping for if they have to lean on Grichuk.

What they don't want are his second-half results. Playing for the Royals, Grichuk hit .206/.267/.299 with a 56 wRC+.

His cumulative 82 wRC+ in 2025 won’t inspire much at first glance, but he was solid in 2024. That season, he hit for a 139 wRC+. Despite it being in 279 plate appearances, that was a career high.

Grichuk did have some intriguing numbers under the hood that suggest he underperformed his overall numbers last year. In those 293 plate appearances, he had a .259 expected batting average, .457 xSLG, 92.4 MPH Average Exit Velocity, 11.7% barrel rate, a 49.5% hard hit rate, and some quick hands with a 73.9 MPH average bat speed.

How Grichuk Fits

Since it's a minor league deal, Grichuk will either find his way to another team, as Dominic Smith did last year, or be a depth piece in case of emergency. If the Yankees have one last big-time trade in them before the season starts, either Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez could be moved. Were that to happen, Grichuk will have a more pronounced role on the team.

Aug 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) hits a double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It isn't so out of the realm of possibility for trade to happen at some point this Spring. Under Brian Cashman, they acquired Josh Donaldson in mid-March, swung a Mike Tauchman deal the day before the season started, and even landed Roger Clemens, their longtime nemesis, at the end of February in 1999.

Grichuk could also be insurance in case the team suffers a rash of injuries this Spring. Giancarlo Stanton may hit the IL at some point, and he could slot in for him. If the Yankees suffer any other losses in their outfield beyond that, he would at least provide a veteran presence.

