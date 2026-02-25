Yankees Shouldn't Close the Door on Nationals Trade

As things stand, the New York Yankees are stuck waiting on shortstop Anthony Volpe.

They know they have Jose Caballero to get them through the first month or so, but even when Volpe returns, who knows what the 24-year old is going to look like.

Volpe has had his struggles, something that is no secret to Yankees fans. He's far from perfect, but this team proved their willing to give him seemingly every chance possible to get back on track.

At some point, the Yankees will have to make a move. Neither Caballero nor Volpe seem to be a World Series caliber shortstop, and that's exactly why they may want to re-explore trading for Washington Nationals SS CJ Abrams.

CJ Abrams Trade Isn't Off The Table

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote, "Anthony Volpe was the future at shortstop not too long ago, but a dismal 2025 season and shoulder surgery have hit the brakes on that plan. José Caballero doesn't inspire a ton of confidence, either."

"So, why not swing for the fences with a trade for Abrams?" he asked. "The 2024 All-Star is good for a 20-20 season and around 3 WAR annually, though any team acquiring him will remember his demotion after a reported late-night casino visit in Washington and expect him to avoid similar headlines in a market like New York."

The demotion is certainly worth noting, though a change of scenery may be exactly what the 25-year old needs. He would be yet another lefty in this lineup, though at this point he seems to have a much higher upside and it's not like he's much older than Volpe.

Yankees Still Struggling to Find Everyday SS

As great as it would be to call George Lombard Jr. up, the team's top prospect simply isn't ready. The Yankees don't want to ruin his progression so he'll likely spend a good majority of this year in Triple-A as everything gets sorted out in the big leagues.

Ryan McMahon taking reps at shortstop is interesting, though once again that doesn't feel like a long-term, suitable plan. The Yankees already have plenty of infield depth on this roster, it's just a matter of putting the puzzle pieces in the correct place.

Abrams is fresh off a year where he hit .257 which was the highest of his career with a 500+ at-bat sample size. His .748 OPS was also a career high as he notched a 3.3 WAR which is the third consecutive season it was 3.3 or higher. There's certainly something to this trade, but it all falls on Volpe and how he looks in the coming months.

