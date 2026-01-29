Yankees Give Injury Update on Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees organization, as a whole, from top executives to the players themselves, probably all held their breath when it came out that Aaron Judge was dealing with an elbow injury in 2025. Judge hurt his throwing arm in July when, in a game against the Blue Jays, he attempted to throw Davis Schneider out at the plate.

Judge stayed in that game and played another two, but when it became clear something was wrong, he went on the IL. The team as a whole may have all had flashbacks to an ugly 2023, when their captain crashed into a wall at Dodger Stadium, missing significant time and ending the season early — a rare yeah in which the Yankees stayed home in October.

Thankfully, Judge didn't miss much time last season with what turned out to be a right flexor strain. At the end of the year, surgery was also ruled out, which turned out to be another positive in a situation that was touch-and-go for one of the best players in the sport.

A Positive Injury Update for Judge

With the World Baseball Classic on the way, and Aaron Judge being named captain of Team USA, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Judge's elbow. It was another optimistic update.

“Actually, because he has ramped up his throwing program a little bit more because he’s getting ready for the WBC, he’s ahead of the game more so than he even normally is from a throwing standpoint,” Boone said Wednesday during a Zoom call with reporters, according to Peter Sblendorio of the Daily News. “I know it’s going really well for him, and he feels ready to go right away in camp.”

Gold Glove Snubs

While Judge is one of the best right-handed hitters ever to grace a batter's box, his defense often takes a back seat to spectators and pundits alike. His defense has been so good over the years that it's confusing to think how long he has gone without getting a Gold Glove award.

Even Clint Frazier and Juan Soto were nominated for Gold Gloves in the outfield while suiting up next to Judge night in and night out. Nobody would ever mistake them for Jim Edmonds or Willie Mays. Willie Mays Hayes would be more accurate.

Judge's Defense by the Numbers

In what would be Judge's third MVP season in 2025, Judge posted another outstanding season with his glove. He had 4 Outs Above Average, a 2 Arm Value, and averaged 89.6 MPH on his throws, according to Baseball Savant. In each category, he was in the 80th percentile and above.

Good defense has always been one of Judge's hallmarks. Although centerfield was spotty for him in 2024, in 2022, his first MVP campaign, he posted positive defensive metrics there, too. That year, he had a 1 OAA and 2 Defensive Runs Saved in center.

It was clear that center wasn't a long-term solution during that 2024, though, when he posted a -5 OAA and -9 DRS. A stellar year in right last season by the metrics dispelled any doubts that Judge may have been physically degrading as a defender.

In his primary position, right field, he has accumulated 19 OAA and a 64 DRS. One of these days, they'll throw him a bone and actually give him a Gold Glove, effectively snubbing somebody else the way Judge has been snubbed for years. If Rafael Palmeiro can get one for only playing defense in 28 games, why not Judge?

