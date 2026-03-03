How Cody Bellinger's Injury Impacts Yankees Long-Term Plans

Fresh off being handed a $162.5 million contract, the New York Yankees are now aware of some back issues outfielder Cody Bellinger is dealing with.

Bellinger re-signed with the Yankees this offseason despite the two sides nearly not coming to terms. The 2019 NL MVP had to give up the two extra years he wanted as New York added an extra opt-out to please him.

At 30-years old, Bellinger's age is starting to catch up with him. Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently revealed that the lefty is dealing with back issues that shouldn't keep him out of the lineup for much more than a few days.

That said, there is still cause for concern. Bellinger may not have been as straightforward with the Yankees as he should've been this offseason, though it would've been quite odd for the Yankees to not have known what they were signing up for.

Yankees Can't Afford Another Injury

Soon enough this team will have their pitching staff at 100%, something that seemingly hasn't happened in forever. By the time the likes of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are back, who knows what other injuries may pop up.

Clearly, one has already blossomed. Cam Schlittler is dealing with a bit of pain that is in the same boat as Bellinger. The Yankees need both of these players at full-strength come playoff time, but once again, New York needs to get to that point first.

The AL East is no joke and this isn't a division the Yankees can coast by and win with ease. It's going to take a full summer of quality baseball to get to that point, and that's something they simply can't do if their $162M outfielder isn't contributing.

Bellinger May Need To Take A Step Back

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) slides to makes a catch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Fresh off a season where he played 152 games, the Yankees may need to take a step back and realize he isn't a true everyday outfielder. It's not like this team has endless outfielders lined up ready to take his spot, but the likes of Jasson Dominguez or even prospect Spencer Jones could fill that void.

Prior to that year, Bellinger hadn't played more than 150 games since 2019. New York had him play 22 more games than he played in both 2023 and 2024 and that could be a reason why things are trending in the wrong direction. At the end of the day they paid him for a reason, but they still want/need him to be around for the full five years of his contract.

