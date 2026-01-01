Insider Details Yankees' Aaron Judge’s Historic Season

Aaron Judge won the American League's Most Valuable Player award three times in the last four years. The only thing standing in his way in 2023 was a literal wall at Dodger Stadium, because the captain of the New York Yankees was en route to adding another piece of hardware to his collection.

Esteemed baseball writer Sarah Langes detailed the season's most extraordinary statistical feats, and, of course, when she came to the Yankees, who else was she going to gab about but Judge? She linked his name to some of the game's greats.

"Aaron Judge was stellar again in 2025, winning his second consecutive MVP Award and third overall. Judge led all MLB qualifiers in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, becoming the fifth player in the expansion era (1961) to do so," Langes wrote for MLB.com. "He joined Miguel Cabrera in 2013, Barry Bonds in 2002, Larry Walker in 1999, and George Brett in 1980. He also hit 20 first-inning home runs, two more than any other player in any single inning in a season in MLB history."

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Judge has shown greatness with such regularity, it should never be in doubt how historic of a player he is. The captain is so good, he seems to topple a new statistical outlier every year when it comes down to AL MVP voting.

Aaron Judge's Historic Seasons vs Other Historic Years

One thing to consider when discussing Judge's outstanding MVP seasons is that he faced a cavalcade of historic seasons each time. Every year, a new final boss did battle with Judge as he cemented his Hall of Fame career.

In 2022, it was between the captain and Shohei Ohtani for AL MVP. Here was Judge up against a guy who swung a bat with every bit of ferocity he does, and pitches to the level of one of his teammates, Gerrit Cole. Ohtani hit for a .965 OPS and pitched to a 2.33 ERA in 166 innings, while striking out 219 batters. Judge ended up taking home the hardware despite Ohtani's historic season. It could have gone either way.

Judge hit a historic 62 home runs in 2022 and hit .311/.425/.686. He had his first of three seasons with an OPS+ north of 200. In 2022, he had a 208 OPS+.

Then Bobby Witt Jr. had one of the top seasons by a shortstop in 2024. It was A-Rod-esque, from A-Rod's playing days in Seattle. Witt was immaculate, playing Gold Glove defense at the age of 24, compiling 211 hits, 32 homers, 31 stolen bases, and hitting .332 with a .977 OPS. Judge still overcame him, eventually surpassing the Royals in the ALDS on their home turf.

Sep 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) tags out New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) at second base to complete a double play on a ball hit by Yankees catcher Austin Wells (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In 2024, Judge hit 58 homers. He hit .322/.458/.701 with an even better OPS+ from the year he broke Maris' home run record. Judge posted a 225 OPS+ that season, potentially making it his magnum opus as a player, all while being paired with Juan Soto, whom the Yankees fumbled in free agency later that winter.

He most likely hopes the same does not happen with Cody Bellinger now. However, the left-handed former MVP does not come with the same gusto that Soto did. Few do in the sport.

Judge then surpassed Cal Raleigh, who hit 60 home runs as a switch-hitting catcher. A season like that had never been seen before by a backstop, but Judge was so good that he overcame even that.

May 30, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) kneels at right. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Last season, Judge had a shot at the Triple Crown, were it not for Raleigh's home run barrage. He hit 53 homers, while posting .331/.457/.688 and a 212 OPS+.

