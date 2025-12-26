Aaron Judge Pushing Yankees to Re-Sign Star Outfielder

Cody Bellinger might have just gotten the exact person's support he needed to get the New York Yankees to offer him a massive deal. According to the New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman, Aaron Judge is advocating for the team to sign Bellinger to a new contract.

Judge, the center piece of the Yankees' offense and their captain, has big chemistry with Bellinger in the outfield. Having him in Bellinger's corner will certainly push the team to doing what they've been planning all offseason, which is a new deal with the 30-year-old outfielder.

Aaron Judge Throws Support Behind Cody Bellinger

Bellinger executed his player option to pursue free agency instead of playing the final year of a three-year, $80 million deal originally signed with the Chicago Cubs. He had a standout season in 2025, slashing .272/ .334/ .480 for an OPS of .814 and slamming 29 home runs. It was his best season since his first in Chicago, and represents a major bounce back since a disappointing 2021 and 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now, some estimates have Bellinger taking home $30 million a year on a six-year contract. According to reports from Jack Curry of YES Network, no team is close to offering Bellinger the number he's looking for. It's unsurprising, as it's risky to offer a player already in their 30s a long-term contract. Plus, the Pinstripes are reportedly trying to keep salary spend under $300 million in 2026.

Will the Yankees Re-Sign Cody Bellinger?

Lots of teams have emerged as possible landing spots for Bellinger, including the New York Mets. However, Heyman has also said the competition from Queens isn't anything to worry about. Other suitors include the Los Angeles Angels, or even a reunion with the team that drafted Bellinger in 2013, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In addition to a heavy-hitting outfielder, the Yankees have also been pursuing more reliever depth and a new starting pitcher (even if manager Aaron Boone says the latter is not a priority.) That will make adding Bellinger on a massive contract even more difficult, no matter what Judge says. Bellinger is holding out for big money, so it's unlikely that a deal gets done any time soon.

