Lesser-Known Utility Infielder Hoping to Make Yankees Roster

Spring Training is a time for players to work on things. Everyone has seen the changes Will Warren has made, moving from the first-base side of the rubber to third after finding footage of his college days. In what will be his second full season with the New York Yankees, he's hoping to make a leap and be an anchor of the rotation after a rough start to his career. Outside of Warren, one lesser-known slugger whom the organization just acquired over the winter is expecting not only to make a leap of his own, but also to win a roster spot.

That's Max Schuemann. The Yankees acquired the righty in early February for pitching prospect Luis Burgos after the Athletics designated the versatile infielder and outfielder for assignment.

Schuemann, who is a career .212 hitter with a .603 OPS, has actually had a good spring. Though it is in a tiny sample size of 20 at-bats, he's hitting .350 with a 1.036 OPS.

Aug 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Athletics third base Max Schuemann (12) doubles against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Utilizing Tech

Just like Warren, Schuemann has utilized technology to improve his game. While this has always been available to Warren and anyone in the Yankees organization, it's the type of tech the Athletics never had. Thus far, those results have been positive for Schuemann.

In an interview with the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez, Schuemann mentioned that he had been working with the Trajekt machine. It mimics a pitcher's delivery, and for him, getting his hands on it has been a revelation.

"That's been fun to use," Schuemann told the Post's Sanchez last weekend. "Whether it benefits me or not, I'm not really sure. But I do feel like it's helpful for timing going into a game.

"I mean, you're basically facing a pitcher before you actually face him."

Right now, Schuemann's main priority in camp is to get more eyeballs on him by the Yankee brass. He went on to tell Sanchez that his versatility is one of the pluses of his game.

"Really just trying to get my feet on the ground, basically, and show [the Yankees] that I can play all the positions that I'm set to play," Schuemann said. "My goal in camp is just check as many boxes as possible."

Schuemann vs. Cabrera

Schuemann's biggest competition appears to be the switch-hitting shortstop-turned-versatile defender, Oswaldo Cabrera. Cabrera has been a mainstay in the Yankees locker room since 2022.

Both play similar positions, though Schuemann is the superior defender according to the advanced metrics. Schuemann had 8 Outs Above Average according to Baseball Savant, making him a 95th percentile defender in the league last year. In limited action, Cabrera had a -1 OAA last season in the positions he played. His two best defensive years were 2022, when he had a 2 OAA, and 2024, when he also had a 2.

So far, Schuemann has survived the initial set of roster cuts. Kyle Carr, Dylan Coleman and Don Hamel all recently were assigned to minor league camp. There's a chance he will be too at some point, with him having three minor league options left.

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