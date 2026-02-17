The Non-Obvious Yankees Player Who Has Real Roster Leverage

In 2024, Max Schuemann was the 21st-ranked prospect in the Athletics farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. His time in the big leagues has, unfortunately, not come with much notoriety. When the New York Yankees ended up trading for him after his old club designated him for assignment, the move didn't come with much excitement. It was spoken of in jest as yet another Brian Cashman dumpster dive from a slow offseason.

It's fair to label that, too. Conventional wisdom will say that this is a bat let go by a bad team, so what use does he have with a team that claims to have championship aspirations? Schuemann was DFA'd to make room for another player, Andy Ibanez, whom the Los Angeles Dodgers recently let go.

In 672 plate appearances in the big leagues, Schuemann has hit .212/.306/.297 with a 78 wRC+. He has just nine homers.

Aug 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Athletics third base Max Schuemann (12) doubles against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Schuemann's Value

For Schuemann, though, his calling card isn't his bat. It's his glove. Schuemann is an excellent defensive player at multiple positions. He had a 6 run value in 2025, which was in the 84th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

Last year, he had 5 Outs Above Average at second base, 4 at third, and 1 at shortstop. The year before, he had an 8 OAA across all of those positions as well.

Chances are, Schuemann may never hit, but he can be slotted in anywhere in the field as a late-game substitution. Also, while shortstop is likely to go to Jose Caballero, Schuemann could also be in the mix, too. Just like Caballero, he's a premier defensive player whose glove comes before his bat, and with a strong spring, there may be a world where Schuemann can take the reins at short.

Things would have to go wrong if that's the case, though. Caballero would either have to get hurt or look completely lifeless in camp, which doesn't feel likely to happen given his jovial demeanor.

Schuemann's Bat

The Athletics cut Schuemann loose because of his bat, but he does have some intriguing traits under the hood, which could show themselves at some point.

Schuemann has a low 16.4% k rate and a 18.8% chase rate, coupled with a high 10.3% walk rate. He also averages 3.934 Pitches Per Plate appearances.

If the Yankees do unlock something in Schuemann, those are excellent starting points. It's hard to see this as an Ernie Clement situation, but those are similar elements he has exhibited before taking a leap with the Blue Jays.