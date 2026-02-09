Yankees Add Infielder in Trade with Athletics

According to the team on social media, the Yankees acquired third baseman Max Schuemann right-hander Luis Burgos, who most recently played with the Yankees' Dominican Summer League team. In turn, the Pinstripes also designated outfielder Yanquiel Fernández for assignment to make room for Schuemann.

"The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Max Schuemann from the Athletics in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Luis Burgos," the post read.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees have designated OF Yanquiel Fernández for assignment.… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 9, 2026

"Additionally, the Yankees outrighted RHP Dom Hamel and INF Braden Shewmake off the Major League roster and onto the roster of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hamel and Shewmake have been invited to 2026 Major League spring training as non-roster invitees," the post continued.

Fernández, whom the Yankees designated for assignment to make room for Schuemann, first signed with the Colorado Rockies as an international free agent in 2019. After spending a few years on various teams within the Rockies' farm system, he was waived and subsequently claimed by New York last month.

Schuemann was designated for assignment by the Athletics last week. He slashed .197/ .295/ .273 for an OPS of .568 and hit two home runs though 101 games with the Athletics last season. While those numbers are not exactly impressive, it was only Schuemann's second season in the majors. He was originally drafted by the Athletics in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB draft after playing at Eastern Michigan University.

Schuemann made his major league debut in 2024 and slashed .220/ .311/ .308 for an OPS of .619 though 133 games. Though he is not much of an offensive powerhouse, he appeared defensively at second base (39 games), third base (27), shortstop (24), left field (seven), center field (four) and right field (two), per MLB.com.

Where Could Max Schuemann Fit in Yankees' Lineup?

While the Yankees have their go-to second baseman in Jazz Chisholm Jr., Schuemann could find a home as a utility backup for most of the infield positions. Anthony Volpe, the Pinstripes' starting shortstop, is going to be sidelined with an injury until May, which could make room for Schuemann in the event of an injury or defensive substitution to backup shortstop Jose Caballero or Oswaldo Cabrera.

While many Yankees fans have been urging the team to try to improve their hitting power at third, Schuemann's bat is not better than current third baseman Ryan McMahon's. After signing Cody Bellinger to a five year, $162.5 million contract, they're likely not in the market for a show-stopping third baseman, instead opting to add a player still in development like Schuemann.

