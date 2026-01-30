Juan Soto Sure Seems Like He Misses Yankees, Aaron Judge
Not all is right in Queens it seems, as New York Mets slugger Juan Soto has made a cryptic post about his time with the New York Yankees, possibly indicating he misses the time he spent in the Bronx.
In an Instgram story later shared by podcast Talkin' Yanks on Twitter, Soto shared a graphic featuring his and Aaron Judge's stats from the 2024 season, his sole year with the Yankees. The two lead the Pinstripes in almost every conceiveable offensive metric.
During the 2024 offseason, the two New York clubs were battling it out for the chance to sign Soto to a new contract. After lengthy negotiations, Soto inked a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets, setting a record for the biggest contract of all time across professional sports. While the Yankees offered him 16 years and $160 million, radio host Michael Kay went on to speculate that Soto's family thought the Mets were a better fit.
Juan Soto Misses 2025 Postseason with Mets
All was not well in paradise, though. Soto kept up his outstanding offensive performance, slashing .263/ .396/ .525 for an OPS of .921 and slammed 43 home runs, the most of his career. In spite of that and a $400 million payroll that topped the league, the Mets just missed the postseason, getting eliminated in heartbreaking fashion in late September.
Now, it seems like Soto is missing his old club and former teammates. The Yankees hadn't made a championship appearance for 15 years before Soto came to town. Though the Pinstripes fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in 2024, it's looking like that's the closest Soto will get to a championship ring for the foreseeable future.
According to ESPN's latest odds, the Yankees fall behind only the Dodgers for the 2026 World Series. The Mets, on the other hand, are 8th on the list with a 17-1 chance at the championship. While the Yankees weren't exactly at their best in 2025, falling to eventual World Series losers Toronto Blue Jays in the divisional round, they definitely got closer than the guys from Queens.
There's a slim possibility for Soto and the Yankees to reunite in the future if he keeps missing them that much. He has one possible opt-out on his historic contract after the 2029 season and, if he keeps playing like he did in 2025 for the next four seasons, there's no doubt the Yankees would be interested.
