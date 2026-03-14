Yankees' Austin Wells Steals Show in Dominican Republic's WBC Win

The Dominican Republic has one of the more impressive rosters going in the World Baseball Classic. On top of a bevy of all-stars is a prolific pitching staff that, at times, has been led by New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

The DR staff has been dominant between their starters and bullpen, and Wells has been behind the plate for much of the tournament, but in their big win, it was the former Yankee prospect Augustin Ramirez calling the game. Wells' bat made its presence felt in yet another mercy rule win over Korea, though, in his lone plate appearance in the 7th. Korea, which had gone toe-to-toe with the last WBC champion early this week, Japan, was easy work for DR, and Wells put the final blow into their tournament dreams.

In the bottom of the seventh, with the Dominican Republic up 7-0 in the seventh inning, Wells came up to the plate with a man on first and third.

The at-bat between Wells and Hyeong Jun So was not some long and epic battle, but rather a one-hit KO, where Wells pulled his 88.8 MPH cutter at the knees into the seats. That sealed the win.

Wells watched as the ball sailed into the seats. He did a subtle dance before rounding the bases and being mobbed by his teammates at the plate.

AUSTIN WELLS WALK-OFF HOMER TO MERCY RULE KOREA IN 7 INNINGS 🤯



DOMINICAN REPUBLIC IS HEADING TO THE WBC SEMIS 🔥



(via @WBCBaseball)



pic.twitter.com/RLYA1Xhqfd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2026

For Wells, the experience has been invaluable.

"The experience has been incredible. It's been an unbelievable honor being able to represent my family and the country of the Dominican Republic," said Wells, according to ESPN. "It's something that I'm never going to forget, and hopefully I'll have the opportunity again."

Wells then talked about his lack of a bat flip after his walk-off blast, as the bat flip has been a staple of the charismatic Dominican Republic team. For the most part, Wells said he's just trying to learn by watching his teammates, like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto.

"I haven't been one for big bat flips in my career," Wells said. "I'm taking notes. A lot of the time, I just black out when I hit a home run. It's been hard for me to show some sort of emotion. Maybe next time."

Mar 13, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic catcher Austin Wells (28) is mobbed by teammates after hitting a walk-off home run in the seventh inning against Korea during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Next up for Wells and what looks to be an unbeatable Dominican Republic squad is Aaron Judge and the United States. It will be a battle between teammates, and one will have to return to the Yankees after it.

With a DR squad that has been steamrolling opponents, it may not be Wells who's back at George M. Steinbrenner Field by Monday. Especially if the US had trouble getting by Canada, after David Bednar nearly blew the game, and that ugly loss against Italy.

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